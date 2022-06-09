IND vs SA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 1st T20I match – June 9th, 2022

India will host South Africa in a five-match T20I series starting June 9, Thursday. The first T20I will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi followed by four T20Is.

Both teams have quality and talented players on their side. Most Indian players are coming on the back of the IPL 2022 season and have also done well for their respective franchises. They will now look to replicate the same in the national jersey.

As for South Africa, they haven’t played T20I cricket since last November. However, they also have a few players, including the likes of Quinton de Kock and David Miller, who did well in the IPL 2022. Both sides will want to start with a win and this should be a cracker of a contest.

Having said that, have a look at three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the 1st T20I between India and South Africa.

#3 Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock had a successful season with Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022 (Credit: Getty Images)

The prolific left-handed opening wicketkeeper-batter from South Africa is certainly one among the players to look out for. In his debut outing for the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022, he had a successful season with the bat, scoring 508 runs from 15 games at a strike rate of 148.97 and a high score of 140 not out. He was the third-highest run-getter of the season as well.

Quinton de Kock has played 61 T20Is, scoring 1827 runs for South Africa. He is undoubtedly one of their top and in-form batters, who will be expected to replicate his IPL performance in this series as well.

South Africa will want him to give them a good start and put up a big score in the first match of the series.

#2 Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya recently led Gujarat Titans to IPL 2022 title in their maiden season (Credit: Getty Images)

Coming back from injury and captaining a franchise for the first time in his IPL career, Hardik Pandya had a phenomenal season with the Gujarat Titans. The all-rounder accumulated 487 runs from 15 innings, ending as the fourth-highest run-scorer as well.

Hardik was also seen bowling in most games for the Titans, which comes as a huge plus for India.

He has represented India in 54 T20Is so far, scoring 553 runs to go with 42 wickets as well. Hardik is a great choice considering his recent form in IPL 2022. His all-around abilities make him one of the key players for India in this game and the series.

The 28-year-old is expected to make vital contributions with both bat and ball.

#1 Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal won the Purple Cap in IPL 2022 (Credit: Getty Images)

Yuzvendra Chahal has emerged as India’s premier spinner in white-ball cricket. The willy leg-spinner had a dream IPL 2022 season, where he was the leading wicket-taker, winning the Purple Cap with 27 wickets in 17 matches at an impressive economy rate of 7.75.

Chahal has played 54 T20Is for India and has picked up 68 wickets with the best figures of 6/25. Not only has he been economical throughout his career, but is also a consistent and genuine wicket-taker who can win games on his own.

Chahal is in brilliant form coming off a successful IPL season and India will expect their top spinner to deliver once again in national colors.

