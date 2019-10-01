IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket Match - First Test, Oct 2nd, 2019

India and South Africa resume their rivalry in the Test format as the first Test begins on Wednesday. After a stalemate in the T20I series, South Africa will take a lot of confidence considering the relative inexperience of the side that featured in the series. Led by Faf du Plessis, South Africa don't have happy memories of the last time they were here in 2015. Drubbed by an Indian side led by the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, South Africa will look to overcome those demons this time around.

On the other hand, India will ideally enter into this game as the clear favourites although they miss the services of Jasprit Bumrah. With this being the first Test to be held in India after the start of the ICC World Test Championship, it will be a special occasion for Virat Kohli's side, which leads the points table after a good series win away in West Indies.

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for IND vs SA 1st Test.

IND vs SA Squads

India

Virat Kohli (C), Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha, Rishabh Pant, Ravi Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav.

South Africa

Faf du Plessis (C), Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Zubayr Hamza, Vernon Philander, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klassen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Dane Piedt and Kagiso Rabada.

IND vs SA Playing XI Updates

India

With Jasprit Bumrah out due to injury, Ravichandran Ashwin should come into the side for him. Given the nature of the pitches in India, this would be the ideal move as well. This leaves India shorthanded in the pace department although Jadeja and Ashwin are bound to do the bulk of the bowling in Vizag.

The batting unit will see a new opener in Rohit Sharma, who will be Mayank Agarwal's third opening partner in five Tests so far. Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara have brilliant records here and will be looking to live up to their billing and lead India to a win over the Proteas. It has to be seen whether Pant is persisted for this game with Saha being the better keeper behind the stumps.

Possible XI: Agarwal, Rohit, Pujara, Kohli(C), Rahane, Vihari, Pant/Saha(WK), Jadeja, Ashwin, Ishant and Shami.

South Africa

As for the South Africans, they will be pleased with how Aiden Markram has performed in the build-up to this series. He is definitely one to watch out for along with Faf du Plessis and Dean Elgar. Zubayr Hamza is most likely to assume Hashim Amla's role in the side with Temba Bavuma batting at five. Quinton de Kock has proved to be an able batsman and could bat at six with all-rounders Vernon Philander and Senuran Muthusamy filling in the lower middle order. Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada will be key here while Lungi Ngidi's record against India will provide some motivation for the returning pacer.

Possible XI: Markram, Elgar, Hamza/de Bruyne, du Plessis(C), Bavuma, de Kock(WK), Philander, Muthusamy/Piedt, Maharaj, Rabada and Ngidi.

IND vs SA Match Details

India vs South Africa, 1st Test

2nd October 2019, 9:30 AM IST

Dr. Y.S Rajashekhar Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

IND vs SA Pitch Report

Vizag is known to favour the spinners although the only Test to be played here so far saw Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara slam hundreds against the English in 2016. While the first couple of days should be good for batting, batting on day 4 and 5 could be difficult. But the weather in Vizag isn't quite good with thunderstorms expected for the entire week. The most likely result for this game is a draw if the weather forecast is correct.

IND vs SA Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Quinton de Kock has been South Africa's best batsman in the Test format over the last year or so. Batting down the order, his ability to play with the tail bodes well for the South Africans and should earn a good number of fantasy points in this Test. If picked in the side, Rishabh Pant is a good alternative as well with his potential battle against Keshav Maharaj being one to keep an eye out for.

Batsmen: Although both Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara have brilliant records here, only one of them can be picked owing to the credits restrictions. Picking both individuals would also do the trick but would effect the team elsewhere. One of Mayank Agarwal or Rohit Sharma could be a useful asset as well to cope up with the loss of one of Kohli and Pujara. From the South African roster, Faf du Plessis is a decent option with his prior experience of playing Test cricket in India. The likes of Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram would do the trick if picked in the fantasy side

All-rounders: Both Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are ideally picked in the side for this game. Their record in home Tests is staggering with the duo averaging less than 21. The duo should score some runs as well to add up to the wickets they are bound to pick. If you want to pick one of the South Africans, Vernon Philander is a decent third option in the side.

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada is a must-have in the fantasy side with his ability to trouble the batsmen regardless of the nature of the pitch. Along with him, fellow Delhi Capitals pacer, Ishant Sharma should also the trick. Keshav Maharaj is South Africa's lead spinner and comes into the series on the back of a wonderful spell with Yorkshire. He should round off the fantasy team along with one of Lungi Ngidi or Mohd Shami.

Captain: Virat Kohli is the ideal choice for captain with the Indian captain in fine form. He would be looking to make amends for a sub-par Test series against the West Indies with a solid knock in Vizag. Along with him, one of the Indian spinners would also suffice as captain or vice-captain. Keshav Maharaj and Aiden Markram also fit the bill if one were to pick a South African as captaincy candidates.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, Vernon Philander, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma and Keshav Maharaj. Captain: Virat Kohli, Vice-Captain: Keshav Maharaj

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Mohd Shami and Ishant Sharma. Captain: Ravichandran Ashwin, Vice-Captain: Virat Kohli