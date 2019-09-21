IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket Tips - 3rd T20, September 22nd, 2019

The third and final T20 between hosts, India and South Africa is set to take place at the iconic Chinnaswamy on Sunday. After a brilliant run-chase, masterminded by captain Virat Kohli, India looks to seal another series win at the expense of the Proteas. Although the South Africans did give a good account of themselves, their finishers couldn't propel them to a match-winning total. South Africa's Bjorn Fortuin and India's Deepak Chahar came out of the match with credit as they look to seal their place for next year's ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

As this match serves as an opportunity for fringe players to stake their claim, both sides could ring in the changes with the likes of Junior Dala and Khaleel Ahmed waiting on the wings.

With a high-scoring encounter on the cards, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for IND vs SA

IND vs SA Squads

India:

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Lokesh Rahul, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed and Navdeep Saini

South Africa:

Quinton de Kock(C), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Junior Dala, Kagiso Rabada, George Linde, Dwaine Pretorius, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, Tabriaz Shamsi and Kagiso Rabada

IND vs SA Playing XI Updates

India

A couple of changes in the bowling unit are expected with Rahul Chahar and Khaleel Ahmed set to feature in Bangalore. With Deepak Chahar putting on a good show in the previous game, Navdeep Saini should make way for Khaleel in all likelihood. The batting unit looks very settled with Dhawan and Rohit being one of the best opening pairs in white-ball cricket. Adding Virat Kohli to the equation, it would be a daunting task for Kagiso Rabada and co. to get rid of the top order. Rishabh Pant will bat at number four with an eye towards the future while Hardik Pandya plays the role of the floater in the side.

Possible XI: Dhawan, Rohit, Virat(C), Pant (WK), Iyer, Hardik, Krunal, Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar and Khaleel.

South Africa

Junior Dala is in line for a place in the playing XI at the expense of Anrich Nortje. The rest of the side should remain more or less the same although hard-hitting all-rounder, George Linde could play as well. Temba Bavuma's debut was bittersweet but will be key in the top order with Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks expected to come up with a good performance on Sunday. Rassie van der Dussen is another player who has done well in the past and will be key in the middle order along with south-paw, David Miller. Andile Phehlukwayo's all-round ability bodes well for the side while two spinners are picked in Bjorn Fortuin and Tabraiz Shamsi with some turn on offer as well.

Possible XI: Reeza, de Kock(C&WK), Bavuma, Dussen, Miller, Pretorius/Linde, Phehlukwayo, Fortuin, Shamsi, Rabada and Dala/Nortje

IND vs SA Match Details

India vs South Africa, 3rd T20-I

22nd September 2019, 7:00 PM IST

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

IND vs SA Pitch Report

The Chinnaswamy is traditionally a very good batting surface with the short boundaries spelling trouble for the bowlers. The renovation of the drainage system at the stadium a couple of years ago has seen the surface play a touch slower from IPL 2017. 170-180 is still par on this surface although persistent rains on the forecast for Sunday threatens the possibility of the game.

IND vs SA Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Quinton de Kock and Rishabh Pant are two very talented wicket-keeper batsmen in the business and choosing either or both of them would do the trick given their form. While de Kock did score a fifty in the previous game, Pant is due for a big one at number four as he looks to seal his place in the playing XI.

Batsmen: Two out of India's top three should suffice with Rohit Sharma doing well over the years in Bangalore. From the South African side, Rassie van der Dussen is one to watch out for after failing to do much in Dharamsala. One of Reeza Hendricks or David Miller should suffice as the final batting option.

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya should find a place in a number of fantasy teams for this game with their ability being second to none. Andile Phehlukwayo's variations should serve him well on this surface which makes him a worthwhile option while George Linde is one to watch out for if picked in the side for this game.

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada's tour of India didn't start on the right note with a wicketless spell in Mohali. However, he should come back strong in Bengaluru. Along with the Delhi Capitals pacer, Deepak Chahar and Rahul Chahar are also decent options. One of South Africa's spin twins would also do given the turn on offer.

Captain: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are the preferred options for captaincy with the pitch suiting their abilities. Another such candidate is Hardik Pandya, who made his IPL debut in Bengaluru back in 2015. From the South African side, Kagiso Rabada could have a major say with rain bound to come into play.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Virat Kohli, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Tabriaz Shamsi, Deepak Chahar and Rahul Chahar. Captain: Rohit Sharma, Vice-Captain: Hardik Pandya

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Kagiso Rabada, Bjorn Fortuin, Deepak Chahar and Rahul Chahar. Captain: Kagiso Rabada, Vice-Captain: Hardik Pandya