IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st T20I

The first T20I between India (IND) and South Africa (SA) is set to take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday, 9th June.

India will kickstart their international season with a five-match T20I series against South Africa. Despite the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah being rested for the series, India still boast a strong squad. With KL Rahul also missing the series due to an injury, Rishabh Pant will lead the team. Although India will start as the favorites, South Africa have a nice blend of youth and experience, with Tristan Stubbs in line for a debut. With two of the best T20I sides locking horns, an intriguing game is on the cards in Delhi.

IND vs SA Probable Playing 11 Today

IND XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal and Avesh Khan/Arshdeep Singh.

SA XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen/Tristan Stubbs, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

Match Details

IND vs SA, 1st T20I

Date and Time: 9th June 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Pitch Report

A relatively high-scoring game beckons in Delhi with there being some help available for the bowlers as well. The batters will look to make full use of the powerplay field restrictions early on. As the match progresses, the spinners will play a significant role, with the dimensions of the ground also being key. Dew could play a part, with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

Today's IND v SA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock comes into the series on the back of a successful IPL 2022 campaign, starring alongside KL Rahul for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The southpaw is one of the best openers in the world, with his knack for scoring big runs consistently being key. Given his experience and form, he is surely one to keep an eye out for in this game.

Batter

Aiden Markram: Aiden Markram, like his compatriot Quinton de Kock, had a brilliant time in IPL 2022, coming up with the goods for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the middle order. While Markram's ability against pace is well-known, his improved batting ability against spin holds him in good stead. With Markram also likely to play a part with the ball, he is a good addition to your IND vs SA Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya is one of the best all-rounders in the world and is all set to make a return to the Indian set-up. He led the Gujarat Titans (GT) to the IPL 2022 trophy, courtesy of his all-round skills, which adds depth and balance to any side he plays for. With form on his side, Pandya is a must-have in your IND vs SA Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Harshal Patel: Harshal Patel has been sensational in the death overs for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) over the last two IPL seasons, using his variations to good effect. He has impressed during his short international career so far, complementing the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. With the conditions bound to suit his style of bowling, he is a fine addition to your IND vs SA Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in IND vs SA Dream11 prediction team

Quinton de Kock (SA)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND)

Ishan Kishan (IND)

Important stats for IND vs SA Dream11 prediction team

Hardik Pandya - 487 runs and 8 wickets in 15 IPL 2022 matches

Harshal Patel - 11 wickets in 8 T20I matches, Average: 22.45

Tabraiz Shamsi - 57 wickets in 47 T20I matches, Average: 20.70

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today (1st T20)

IND vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 1st T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Hardik Pandya, Aiden Markram, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Captain: Ishan Kishan. Vice-captain: Aiden Markram.

IND vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 1st T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Dwaine Pretorius, David Miller, Hardik Pandya, Aiden Markram, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Captain: Quinton de Kock. Vice-captain: Hardik Pandya.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far