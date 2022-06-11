IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd T20I

The second T20I between India (IND) and South Africa (SA) is set to take place at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday, 12th June.

South Africa pulled off a stunning win against hosts India to claim a series lead in Delhi. With the likes of David Miller and Kagiso Rabada in fine form, South Africa will look to extend their lead. However, the Indians, who have a few players unavailable for the series, are no pushovers. The onus will be on Rishabh Pant and Bhuvneshwar Kumar to lead the way in what is a must-win game for Team India. All in all, a cracking contest beckons between India and South Africa in Cuttack.

IND vs SA Probable Playing 11 Today

IND XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal and Avesh Khan.

SA XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

Match Details

IND vs SA, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: 12th June 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

Pitch Report

A relatively high-scoring game is on the cards at the Barabati Stadium. Although the pacers should get some swing and extra bounce early on, the batters will look to maximize the powerplay restrictions. There could be some turn available for the spinners in the middle overs, making for an exciting phase between the bat and ball. Dew could play a role in the second innings, enticing both teams to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

Today's IND v SA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock didn't look at his fluent best in the previous T20I, but remains South Africa's best batter in the shortest format. The southpaw is known for his ability to take on bowlers and score big runs at the top of the order. With De Kock having a decent record in Indian conditions, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Rassie van der Dussen: Rassie van der Dussen put in a fine performance in the previous game despite starting slowly. The South African batter has a decent record in this format and is quite capable against both pace and spin. With Van der Dussen likely to bat at No. 3 in the second ODI, he could be a handy pick for your IND vs SA Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya had a lukewarm return to the Indian T20I side in the previous game. While he showed glimpses of his ability with the bat, he proved to be expensive with the ball. However, he is one of the best all-rounders in the world and is capable of winning games single-handedly, making him a must-have in your IND vs SA Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Yuzvendra Chahal: Yuzvendra Chahal couldn't replicate his IPL 2022 form in the previous game, proving to be expensive in the middle overs. Despite the poor outing, Chahal remains India's best bowler with his variations and experience holding him in good stead. With the conditions also slightly on the slower side, Chahal could be backed to pick up a wicket or two in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in IND vs SA Dream11 prediction team

Quinton de Kock (SA)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND)

Rishabh Pant (IND)

Important stats for IND vs SA Dream11 prediction team

Ishan Kishan - 365 runs in 11 T20I matches, Average: 36.50

Yuzvendra Chahal - 68 wickets in 55 T20I matches, Average: 25.72

Rassie van der Dussen - 1008 runs in 35 T20I matches, Average: 42.00

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd T20I)

IND vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 2nd T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Rishabh Pant, Rassie van der Dussen, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwaine Pretorius, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

Captain: Hardik Pandya. Vice-captain: Quinton de Kock.

IND vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 2nd T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Dinesh Karthik, Rassie van der Dussen, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Wayne Parnell, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Captain: Quinton de Kock. Vice-captain: Ishan Kishan.

