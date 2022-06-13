IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd T20I

The third T20I between India (IND) and South Africa (SA) is set to take place at the Dr Y.S Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, 14th June.

South Africa have been brilliant and are a win away from sealing a T20I series win. The likes of Kagiso Rabada and Rassie van der Dussen have been sensational, stepping up big time to hand the Proteas a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. However, they come across a strong Indian side who are due a big performance. With a balanced squad at their disposal, India will fancy their chances of a win in what should be another cracking game between the two sides.

IND vs SA Probable Playing 11 Today

IND XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel/Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal and Avesh Khan.

SA XI

Reeza Hendricks/Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

Match Details

IND vs SA, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: 14th June 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Dr Y.S Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Pitch Report

A competitive track awaits the two sides with some help on offer for both the batters and bowlers. The new ball should do a bit for the pacers, who will be key in the powerplay phase. As the match progresses, the pitch can slow down a touch and bring the spinners into play. Wickets in hand will be crucial, with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

Today's IND v SA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rishabh Pant: Rishabh Pant hasn't been in the best of form in the series, unable to get going in the middle overs. However, the southpaw is one of the most destructive batters in the world, with his ability against spin being noteworthy. With the Indian captain due for a big one, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Rassie van der Dussen: Rassie van der Dussen, in the likely absence of Quinton de Kock, perhaps becomes South Africa's go-to batter in the third game. The right-hander averages in excess of 40 in the format, indicating his effectiveness in the top order. With van der Dussen in decent form, he can be backed to put in another good performance.

All-rounder

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya has not been able to translate his IPL 2022 form over to the international scene, scoring just 40 runs and conceding 49 runs in the four overs he has bowled in the series. However, he remains India's best all-round option and should be a handy pick in your IND vs SA Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Kagiso Rabada: Although Kagiso Rabada has only picked up one wicket in the series, his economy rate is an impressive 6.25. Rabada has been sensational both in the powerplay and death overs, stifling batters with his accuracy and variations. Given the form that he is in, Rabada is a must-have in your IND vs SA Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in IND vs SA Dream11 prediction team

Rassie van der Dussen (SA)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND)

Rishabh Pant (IND)

Important stats for IND vs SA Dream11 prediction team

Ishan Kishan - 110 runs in 2 matches in this series, SR: 159.42

David Miller - 84 runs in 2 matches in this series, SR: 182.61

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 5 wickets in 2 matches in this series, Average: 11.20

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today (3rd T20I)

IND vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 3rd T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rishabh Pant, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Dwaine Pretorius, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

Captain: Rishabh Pant. Vice-captain: Rassie van der Dussen.

IND vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 3rd T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rishabh Pant, Heinrich Klaasen, Rassie van der Dussen, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Wayne Parnell, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

Captain: Wayne Parnell. Vice-captain: Rishabh Pant.

