IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for India Tour of South Africa 2023, Match 2

The second match of the India Tour of South Africa 2023 will see India (IND) squaring off against South Africa (SA) at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday, December 12.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The last match between two teams was abandoned due to rain but fans can finally expect a match this time since there is no chance of precipitation in Port Elizabeth. Though there will be a lot of wind blowing, so the pacers might find it easy in initial powerplay overs.

India had a great home series against Australia and would love to continue their domination here. South Africa, on the other hand, is a beast when it comes to their home and will definitely challenge the in-form Indian squad. Predicting the winner in such matches is very difficult, so one should make a balanced team.

IND vs SA Match Details

The second match of the India Tour of South Africa 2023 will be played on December 12 at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth. The game is set to take place at 8:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs SA, Match 2

Date and Time: December 12, 8:30 pm IST

Venue: St George's Park, Port Elizabeth

Pitch Report

The pitch at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth supports both the pacers and the batters. Since the weather is expected to be windy, support for fast bowlers in initial overs will be immense.

In the last T20I match played here between Australia and South Africa, 304 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets, out of which 9 were taken by the pacers.

IND vs SA Form Guide

IND - N/R

SA - N/R

IND vs SA Probable Playing XI

IND Playing XI

No injury updates.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.

SA Playing XI

No injury updates.

Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Lizaad Williams, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Marco Jansen, Tabraiz Shamsi.

IND vs SA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

H Klassen

H Klaasen is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to perform well in today's match. J Sharma is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Gill

R Hendricks and S Gill are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top-order batters are expected to perform well. S Yadav is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Jansen

A Markram and M Jansen are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. R Jadeja is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

G Coetzee

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are G Coetzee and R Bishnoi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches. K Maharaj is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

IND vs SA match captain and vice-captain choices

S Gill

Since the pitch is expected to help both the batters and bowlers, you can make S Gill the captain of your team. He can be one of the most important picks of today's match. Gill can play cautiously against the South African powerplay pacers.

R Hendricks

R Hendricks can perform very well with the bat. He loves performing against India and can perform well in today's nail-biting match at his home.

5 Must-Picks for IND vs SA, Match 2

M Jansen

G Coetzee

R Hendricks

S Gill

H Klaasen

India vs South Africa Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making sensible batters the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

India vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: H Klassen.

Batters: S Gill, R Hendricks, S Yadav.

All-rounders: R Jadeja, A Markram, M Jansen.

Bowlers: R Bishnoi, K Maharaj, M Siraj, G Coetzee.

India vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: H Klassen.

Batters: S Iyer, R Hendricks, S Yadav, M Breetzke.

All-rounders: R Jadeja, A Markram, M Jansen.

Bowlers: R Bishnoi, T Shamsi, G Coetzee.