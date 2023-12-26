IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for India Tour of South Africa 2023, Test 1

The first Test match of the India Tour of South Africa 2023 will see India (IND) square off against South Africa (SA) at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday, December 26. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

India performed exceptionally well in the ODI series and will be playing the Test with high confidence. A Test win in South Africa would mean a lot, and India will be looking forward to it with high hopes.

The last time India played Proteas at their home, a lot of statements were made and some fiery comments were also heard. So, this is the time for India to take revenge and win a Test series against South Africa in their home, to conquer another challenge.

IND vs SA Match Details

The first Test match of the India Tour of South Africa 2023 will be played on December 26 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs SA, 1st Test

Date and Time: 26th December 2023, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion

Pitch Report

The pitch at SuperSport Park in Centurion supports both pacers and batters, with almost no assistance for spinners. Since the weather is expected to be windy, support for fast bowlers in initial overs will be immense. The last Test match played here was between West Indies and South Africa, where a total of 829 runs were scored at a loss of 40 wickets.

IND vs SA Form Guide

IND - Will be playing their first match

SA - Will be playing their first match

IND vs SA Probable Playing XI

IND Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad is unavailable

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Srikar Bharat, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur

SA Playing XI

No injury updates

Temba Bavuma (c), Dean Elgar, Keegan Peterson, Aden Markram, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jensen, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada

IND vs SA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

KL Rahul

KL Rahul is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to perform well in today's match. K Verreynne is another good pick for today's nail-biting match as he plays both spin and pace very well.

Batters

V Kohli

V Kohli and A Markram are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top order batters are expected to perform well. R Sharma is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Jansen

R Jadeja and M Jansen are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. R Ashwin is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

J Bumrah

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are G Coetzee and J Bumrah. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches. K Rabada is another good pick for the Dream11 team. He isn't in his best form, but is always an important bowler pick from India.

IND vs SA match captain and vice-captain choices

V Kohli

Since the pitch is expected to help batters, you can make V Kohli the captain of your team. He can be one of the most important picks of today's match. His aggression and pressure taking capabilities can help him score well in this match.

J Bumrah

J Bumrah can perform very well against South Africa and can perform well in today's nail-biting match. He has some fierce bowling to put the South African top order batters under pressure.

5 Must-Picks for IND vs SA, 1st Test

V Kohli

M Jansen

KL Rahul

A Markram

J Bumrah

India vs South Africa Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making sensible batters the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points in this match and win grand leagues.

India vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul

Batters: R Sharma, A Markram, V Kohli, T De Zorzi

All-rounders: M Jansen, R Jadeja

Bowlers: M Siraj, K Rabada, G Coetzee, J Bumrah

India vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul

Batters: S Iyer, A Markram, V Kohli, D Elgar

All-rounders: M Jansen

Bowlers: M Siraj, K Rabada, G Coetzee, J Bumrah, L Ngidi