IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for India Tour of South Africa 2023, Test 2

The second Test match of the India Tour of South Africa 2023 will see India (IND) squaring off against South Africa (SA) at the Newlands in Cape Town on Wednesday, January 3.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

India's dreams of winning a test series in South Africa were shattered in the first test as South Africa won the match by an innings and 32 runs. Now, the best India can do is to win the match and tie the series 1-1.

India will try to take the revenge of the last match, but South Africa looks undefeatable at their home and are clear favorites to win the match.

IND vs SA Match Details

The second Test match of the India Tour of South Africa 2023 will be played on January 3 at the Newlands in Cape Town. The game is set to take place at 1:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs SA, 2nd Test

Date and Time: January 3, 2023, 1:30 pm IST

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

Pitch Report

The pitch at Newlands in Cape Town supports both pacers and batters, with almost no assistance for spinners. Since the weather is expected to be windy, support for fast bowlers in initial overs will be immense. The last Test match played here was between India and South Africa back in January 2022, where South Africa won by seven wickets.

IND vs SA Form Guide

IND - L

SA - W

IND vs SA Probable Playing XI

IND Playing XI

No injury updates

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna

SA Playing XI

Gerald Coetzee is unavailable

Dean Elgar, Keegan Peterson, Aden Markram, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jensen, Kagiso Rabada, David Bedingham, Nandre Burger, Wiaan Mulder

IND vs SA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

KL Rahul

KL Rahul is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to perform well in today's match. K Verreynne is another good pick for today's nail-biting match as he plays both spin and pace very well.

Batters

V Kohli

V Kohli and D Elgar are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top order batters are expected to perform well. S Iyer is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Jansen

S Thakur and M Jansen are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. R Ashwin is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

J Bumrah

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Burger and J Bumrah. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches. K Rabada is another good pick for the Dream11 team. Bumrah isn't in his best form, but is always an important bowler pick from India.

IND vs SA match captain and vice-captain choices

V Kohli

Since the pitch is expected to help batters, you can make V Kohli the captain of your team. He can be one of the most important picks of today's match. While the whole team was struggling in the first test, he looked comfortable against the South African pacers, smashing 114 runs in the last match.

M Jansen

M Jansen can perform very well against India and can perform well in today's nail-biting match at his home. He has some fierce bowling to test the Indian top order batters. He smashed 84 runs and took four wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for IND vs SA, 2nd Test

V Kohli

M Jansen

K Rabada

J Bumrah

D Elgar

India vs South Africa Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making sensible batters the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points in this match and win grand leagues.

India vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul

Batters: R Sharma, S Iyer, V Kohli, D Elgar

All-rounders: M Jansen, S Thakur

Bowlers: M Siraj, K Rabada, J Bumrah, N Burger

India vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul

Batters: A Markram, S Iyer, V Kohli, D Elgar

All-rounders: M Jansen

Bowlers: M Siraj, K Rabada, J Bumrah, N Burger, L Ngidi