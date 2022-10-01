IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 2nd T20I

India (IND) and South Africa (SA) will face off in the second T20I at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, October 2. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IND vs SA Dream11 prediction.

India put in a clinical bowling performance in the previous game to gain a series lead. They will be keen to wrap up a series win with the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Arshdeep Singh in fine form coming into the game. However, South Africa are as balanced as they come in international cricket with Quinton de Kock and Kagiso Rabada headlining the side. Although they had a rare off-day on the batting front, the Proteas will fancy their chances of leveling the series with a win. All in all, an entertaining game beckons in Guwahati.

IND vs SA Match Details, 2nd T20I

The second T20I between India and South Africa will be played on October 2 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The game is set to take place at 7:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs SA, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: 2nd October 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network

Exclusive Broadcaster: Hotstar

IND vs SA pitch report for 2nd T20I

The previous game in Guawahati saw the pacers dominate proceedings. The powerplay phase across both innings saw six wickets fall, indicating some help available for the pacers early on. Dew is likely to come into play, enticing teams to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 118

2nd-innings score: 122

IND vs SA Form Guide

India: LLWWW

South Africa: WWWWL

IND vs SA probable playing 11s for today’s match

South Africa injury/team news

No injury concerns for South Africa.

South Africa probable playing 11

Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi and Wayne Parnell.

India injury/team news

Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the series with Mohammad Siraj replacing him in the squad.

India probable playing 11

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar and Ravichandran Ashwin.

IND vs SA Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Quinton de Kock (70 matches, 1895 runs, Average: 30.56)

Quinton de Kock is perhaps South Africa's best batter with an average of 30.56 in T20Is. He has a decent record against India, scoring 179 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 136. With the southpaw due for a big knock, he is a top pick for your IND vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

KL Rahul (51(56) in the previous match)

KL Rahul fought hard for his fifty in the previous game, scoring 51 runs off 56 balls. However, he boasts a T20I strike rate of 139.22, holding him in good stead. With Rahul capable of scoring big runs, he is one to watch out for in the game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Axar Patel (30 matches, 30 wickets, Average: 22.47)

Axar Patel has been sensational over the last few matches, picking up nine wickets in four matches. While he has taken wickets for fun, Axar has an economy of less than seven in the format. With Axar doubling up as a viable batting option, he is a good pick for your IND vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Kagiso Rabada (47 matches, 53 wickets, Average: 26.64)

Kagiso Rabada was South Africa's best bowler in the previous game, conceding only 16 runs in his four overs. He averages only 26.64 with the ball and has a brilliant record in Indian conditions. Given the conditions and his form, Rabada is a must-have in your IND vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

IND vs SA match captain and vice-captain choices

Aiden Markram

Aiden Markram was the only batter in the South African top-six to reach double figures, scoring 25 runs. While his form bodes well, Markram had a good IPL season earlier in the year, scoring 381 runs at an average of 47.62. With Markram likely to bat at No. 4, he is a viable captaincy choice for your IND vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has been in good form since returning to action last month, scoring three fifties and a hundred in his last nine matches. Although he did not score many runs in the previous game, Kohli averages 32 against South Africa and should be a good captain or vice-captain pick for your IND vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Virat Kohli 3663 runs in 100 innings Arshdeep Singh 3/32 in the previous match Suryakumar Yadav 165 runs in last 4 matches Aiden Markram 25(24) in the previous match Kagiso Rabada 4-1-16-1 in the previous match

IND vs SA match expert tips (2nd T20I)

Tabraiz Shamsi does not have a great record against India, picking up only five wickets in 10 matches. He was a touch expensive in the previous game with Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul playing him with conviction. With the Indian middle order also featuring Rishabh Pant, Tabraiz Shamsi can be avoided for your IND vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Rishabh Pant

Batters: KL Rahul (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Rilee Rossouw

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Aiden Markram (vc)

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Arshdeep Singh

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock (vc)

Batters: KL Rahul, David Miller, Virat Kohli (c), Rilee Rossouw

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel

