IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction (1st ODI), Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Mar 12th, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

India returns to home comforts as they host South Africa in the first of three ODIs on Thursday. Both teams come into this series on the back of contrasting results. While South Africa swept a formidable Aussie side, India found themselves on the wrong side of a whitewash against New Zealand.

However, the Indians will fancy their chances at home with the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya returning to the Indian set-up. They will be wary of the South Africans, who have momentum on their side and will be looking to draw first blood in Dharamsala. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for IND vs SA.

IND vs SA Teams:

India:

Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

South Africa:

Quinton de Kock (C), Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne, Janneman Malan, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, JJ Smuts, George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Beuran Hendricks, Lutho Sipamla and Keshav Maharaj

Playing 11 Updates:

India:

India welcomes back the trio of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya for this series. While Dhawan should open the batting alongside Prithvi Shaw, captain Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer hold the fort in the middle order. KL Rahul should continue as the preferred wicket-keeper ahead of Rishabh Pant. India could field both Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya with Bhuvneshwar Kumar set to share the new ball with Jasprit Bumrah. Although India would be tempted to field Kuldeep and Chahal, only one of them is likely to play in Dharamsala.

Possible XI: Dhawan, Shaw, Virat (C), Iyer, Rahul (WK), Pandey, Hardik, Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar, Kuldeep and Bumrah.

South Africa:

South Africa should field its strongest possible side with Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen likely to feature in the top order. Janneman Malan should open the batting alongside captain Quinton de Kock with Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller taking up middle order roles. South Africa might ponder fielding two spinners although Andile Phehlukwayo's performances against Australia should give him the nod over Linde. Lungi Ngidi leads the bowling attack alongside Anrich Nortje while Lutho Sipamla could get the nod over Beuran Hendricks as the third seamer.

Possible XI: de Kock (C&WK), Malan/Bavuma, du Plessis, van der Dussen, Klaasen, Miller, Phehlukwayo, Maharaj, Nortje, Sipamla/Hendricks and Ngidi

Match Details:

India vs South Africa, 1st ODI

12th March 2020, 1:30 PM IST

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

Pitch Report:

Although Dharamsala is traditionally a good batting track, persistent rain could have the final say on Thursday. The weather forecast doesn't look promising with a potential washout on the hands. If a game does take place, both teams would be looking chase with ample swing on offer for the pacers to work with in this game. The spinners should come into play in the middle overs while dew would be a key factor as the game progresses.

IND vs SA Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Both Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul are great options to have in the fantasy side. While de Kock comes into this series on the back of a reasonably successful home season, KL Rahul's performances in the middle order hold him in high regard. The Indian wicket-keeper has scored two fifties and a hundred over the last two series at number five and looks good for more runs in Dharamsala.

Batsmen: Although Virat Kohli's form hasn't been great, he is still one of the best batsmen in the world. His record in home conditions is brilliant and should be picked without any fuss for this game. Along with him, the likes of Rassie van der Dussen and the returning Shikhar Dhawan are also excellent options. Heinrich Klaasen's performances against Australia which saw him score 242 runs, holds him in good stead as he is preferred along with Shreyas Iyer. If an additional batsman is required, Prithvi Shaw should fit the bill given his ability to provide fast starts consistently.

Allrounders: Hardik Pandya has made a successful comeback with breath-taking performances in the DY Patil T20 Cup. Although international cricket against an in-form Proteas side is a different ball game, Hardik Pandya is a must-have in the team for this encounter. Andile Phehlukwayo is another such candidate who has done well over the past year or so for South Africa. With his subtle change-ups and handy batting prowess, Andile Phehlukwayo is a fine option to have in the side alongside Hardik Pandya.

Bowlers: Lungi Ngidi was the standout bowler for South Africa against England and Australia. The CSK pacer picked twelve wickets in four games this year and is South Africa's best bet with the ball in the absence of Kagiso Rabada. He is selected in the side along with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Anrich Nortje, who should get some help from the overlying conditions. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is also a fine option given his experience and skill-set in both the powerplay and death overs. He could get the nod ahead of Kuldeep Yadav although either of them would make for a great selection.

Captain: Quinton de Kock has a great record against the Indians in this format. The South African captain has 784 runs in 13 games against India, including one fifty and five hundreds. He is the ideal choice as the differential pick along with KL Rahul. Virat Kohli is also a viable alternative in spite of his poor form while Hardik Pandya could even be opted as a multiplier pick in case of a rain-curtailed game.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje.

Captain: Quinton de Kock, Vice-Captain: KL Rahul

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Quinton de Kock, Virat Kohli, Prithvi Shaw, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje.

Captain: Virat Kohli, Vice-Captain: Quinton de Kock