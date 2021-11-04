IND vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 37

Match 37 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 has India (IND) taking on Scotland (SCO) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Friday.

Team India stormed back into winning ways with a thumping triumph over Afghanistan on Wednesday. They will be keen to keep their semi-final hopes alive with another big win over Scotland, who did show some fight against New Zealand. With the likes of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul finding form, India will head into the game as the clear favorites. However, with the nature of the format leveling the playing field to an extent, an entertaining game of cricket beckons in Dubai.

IND vs SCO Probable Playing 11 Today

IND XI

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravi Ashwin

SCO XI

George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matt Cross (wk), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Alasdair Evans/Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt and Brad Wheal

Match Details

IND vs SCO, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Match 37, Super 12 Group 2

Date and Time: 5th November 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

The pitch in Dubai is a touch sluggish with the bowlers expected to have a more significant say. The pacers should get the ball to swing around in the early stages, keeping the batters on their toes. While there isn't much spin on offer, the spinners should still play a significant role in the middle overs, given the dimensions of the ground. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss with dew bound to come into play in the second half of the match.

Today’s IND vs SCO Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rishabh Pant: Rishabh Pant was promoted up the order in India's win against Afghanistan in a bid to score quick runs in the middle and death overs. With India chasing a big win yet again, Pant could be a handy option to have in your IND vs SCO Dream11 fantasy team alongside Matt Cross, who isn't a bad option either.

Batter

KL Rahul: KL Rahul found some form in the previous game, scoring a brilliant fifty at the top of the order. Rahul should fancy another big knock against Scotland, making him a must-have in your IND vs SCO Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Chris Greaves: Chris Greaves has been fairly impressive for Scotland in the T20 World Cup, coming up with good performances with both the bat and ball. With India struggling a touch against leg-spin, Greaves could be one to watch out for with the ball in this fixture.

Bowler

Jasprit Bumrah: Although Jasprit Bumrah has been India's best bowler in the tournament, he has picked up only three wickets in three games. Given his ability to nail the yorker and stifle opponents with his express pace, Bumrah should take a wicket or two in this fixture.

Top 3 best players to pick in IND vs SCO Dream11 prediction team

Chris Greaves (SCO) - 279 points

Josh Davey (SCO) - 304 points

KL Rahul (IND) - 133 points

Important stats for IND vs SCO Dream11 prediction team

Michael Leask - 95 runs in 6 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches, SR: 163.79

Rohit Sharma - 88 runs in 3 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches, SR: 141.94

Jasprit Bumrah - 3 wickets in 3 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches

IND vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC T20 World Cup 2021)

IND vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rishabh Pant, Calum MacLeod, George Munsey, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Michael Leask, Ravi Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mark Watt

Captain: KL Rahul. Vice-captain: Mohammed Shami

IND vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rishabh Pant, Matt Cross, George Munsey, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Chris Greaves, Ravi Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Safyaan Sharif

Captain: Mohammed Shami. Vice-captain: Virat Kohli

Edited by Samya Majumdar

