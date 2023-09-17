After 12 exciting games that have highlighted the beautiful intricacies and thrills of the ODI format, we move towards the final showdown in the Asia Cup 2023 as hosts Sri Lanka take on India in the final on Sunday, September 17, at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Both sides won two and lost one game in the group stage. India absolutely destroyed Pakistan but narrowly got past the line against Sri Lanka. However, they were exposed by Bangladesh, albeit having rested some of their key players.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, were clinical against Bangladesh before putting up a good fight with the ball against India, only to throw it away with the bat. However, when the odds were against them, they rose to the occasion superbly against Pakistan, highlighting why they could be the dark horses both for this final and in the World Cup.

While India will be the favourites, by no means will this be a one-sided contest, and there's every chance that this one goes down to the wire. There are plenty of quality players on each side. On that note, let's look at three Dream11 differentials from this game.

#3 Kusal Perera (SL)

Kusal Perera could be a wildcard pick for Sri Lanka in this game.

It was surprising to see Sri Lanka recall Kusal Perera into the playing XI against Pakistan in place of the very consistent Dimuth Karunaratne.

However, it made sense, considering the middling Asia Cup Karunaratne has had so far. While Perera's stay at the crease was cut short by a run-out, the brisk start he provided the team was crucial in gaining the early momentum that eventually helped them ace the run chase.

Against a quality Indian bowling lineup, attacking in the powerplay might be the way to avoid losing a wicket. Perera is a very experienced campaigner who's also well-versed with the Colombo wicket.

He has played over 100 ODIs for Sri Lanka and has been a part of many big games for them. The occasion doesn't get much bigger than this, so he could be the game-changer for Sri Lanka.

No batter can be guaranteed to score runs against this Indian bowling lineup, but Perera's very low ownership makes him an intriguing differential pick.

#2 Washington Sundar (IND)

If there's anything we've learned from watching more than half of the games in this Asia Cup, it's that nearly every other team apart from India has a quality off-spinner in their playing XI.

While Kuldeep Yadaz does have a delivery that turns away from a left-hander, India would love to have a decent off-spinner in their XI, with Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka all having at least one.

Axar Patel was injured in the run chase against Bangladesh and has been replaced by Washington Sundar. The all-round off-spinner has a good ODI record and was a key part of the team before injuries took him out of the reckoning.

However, based on the pitch and other conditions, there's a good chance that he walks right back into the playing XI ahead of Shardul Thakur, despite the latter's stellar performances.

Sundar's ownership is low, but if he plays, his ceiling for points is very high. While it's not even necessary he bowls only to left-handers, he's almost assured of completing his full quota of overs, with Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka and Dunith Wellalage all being key wickets for India.

Washington Sundar is a proper all-rounder equally capable of making runs and should be an excellent Dream11 differential selection if he makes the playing XI.

#1 Mohammed Siraj (IND)

India will rely on Siraj to provide some early breakthroughs.

Siraj was India's most in-form pacer coming into the Asia Cup and has had an excellent 2023 in ODIs, picking up 23 wickets in 11 games at a stellar average of 15.3. However, he has looked a bit off-colour in the Asia Cup. Barring the game against Nepal, he hasn't been bowling in his usual rhythm.

Having picked up only four wickets in as many games, his ownership is lower than expected but enough to make him a powerful differential option. Siraj loves bowling against Sri Lanka, having picked up ten wickets in four games.

While Bumrah's return has made him the seamer everyone looks at, Siraj's quality is equally important for India,. That's what has kept him in the side ahead of a bowler of Mohammed Shami's caliber.

There's a very good chance that he recharges his batteries and comes out all guns blazing in the final. Picking the Indian bowlers is the way to go in this game, and Siraj should be one of them for Sri Lanka.