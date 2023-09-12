IND vs SL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for Asia Cup Super Four match – September 12, 2023

In the fourth Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2023, India and Sri Lanka are set to face off at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The match is scheduled for Tuesday, September 12, 03:00 PM IST.

India is coming into the game after registering the highest-margin win over Pakistan in ODI history. In the third Super Four match, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill started by registering half-centuries and were later dismissed in quick succession.

However, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul played marvelous comeback knocks of 122* and 111* respectively, which aided India to post 356 on the board in a rain-curtailed match.

In the second innings, the Pakistan batters were troubled by the Indian pacers in the early stage. However, it was Kuldeep Yadav who registered a magnificent 5-fer to dismantle the batting lineup and help India win by 228 runs.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka topped the Group B points table and advanced to the Super Fours. They started their journey by hammering Bangladesh in the first game by 21 runs. The Lankans will be hoping to keep up their winning momentum in the upcoming game as well.

On that note, the following are the three players you can opt for as the captain or vice-captain for the upcoming IND vs SL Dream11 match.

#3 Shubman Gill (IND) - 8.5 credits

Shubman Gill has regained his form, boosted by his fifty against Nepal. In the previous game against Pakistan, he played a vital role, scoring 58 off 52 balls with 10 boundaries. Gill boasts a notable ODI average of over 60 and is set to play his first ODI against Sri Lanka on their home ground. Choosing him as the vice-captain for your IND vs SL Dream11 team would be a strategic move.

#2 Rohit Sharma (IND) - 9.0 credits

Rohit Sharma appears to have found his ODI form with consecutive half-centuries in the Asia Cup 2023. He formed a strong opening partnership with Gill in the previous match, scoring 56 runs at a strike rate of 110+, including six fours and four sixes.

Additionally, Sharma has a solid average of 46.33 against Sri Lanka in One Day Internationals. Hence, he will be a smart choice for captain/vice-captain for your IND vs SL Dream11 team.

#1 Virat Kohli (IND) - 9.0 credits

Virat Kohli stands as the undeniable first choice for the captain of your IND vs SL Dream11 team. His recent form has seen him score four centuries in his last eight innings. Although he had a subpar performance in the group stage against Pakistan, Kohli bounced back in the previous match. His unbeaten innings of 122 runs off 94 deliveries not only secured a victory for India but also showcased his strong resurgence and unwavering commitment.

