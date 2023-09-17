IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Asia Cup 2023, Final

The final of the Asia Cup 2023 will see the most successful teams in Asia competing for the championship. India (IND) will square off against Sri Lanka (SL) at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 17.

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, player stats, best player picks and pitch report.

India are the favourites, but Sri Lanka are one of the most underrated teams and also last year's Asia Cup winners. Sri Lanka will try their best to win, but India are a much experienced side and expected to prevail.

IND vs SL Match Details

The finl of the Asia Cup 2023 will be played on September 17 at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo at 3:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: IND vs SL, Final

Date and Time: September 17, 2023; 3:00 pm IST

Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Pitch Report

This is the same pitch where the last Asia Cup 2023 game between India and Bangladesh was played.

The pitch looks well-balanced with opportunities for both bowlers and batters. In the last game, 524 runs were scored for the oss of 18 wickets. The last time when the two teams met here, 385 runs were scored for the loss of 20 wickets, with spinners getting 16 of them.

IND vs SL Form Guide

IND - N/R W W W L

SL - W W W L W

IND vs SL Probable Playing XIs

IND

Shreyas Iyer has a back injury and might be unavailable. Axar Patel, too, sustained an injury and could miss the game.

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

SL

M Theekshana sustained an injury and is not available.

Pathum Nissanka, C Asalanka, Dunith Wellalage, D de Silva, D Shanaka (C), K Mendis (wk), S Samarawickrama, K Perera, Matheesha Pathirana, P Madushan, S Arachchige

IND vs SL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

K Mendis

Mendis is the best wicketkeeper pick. He has a very good ODI average against India and is in top form. KL Rahul is another good pick.

Batters

V Kohli

S Gill and Kohli are both good batter options. Both are expected to score big. C Asalanka is another good pick.

All-rounders

R Jadeja

D Wellalage and Jadeja are the best all-rounder picks. D De Silva is another good pick, as he bats in the middle order and bowls his quota of overs.

Bowlers

J Bumrah

The top bowler pick is India's bowling specialist J Bumrah. He has a terrific record against Sri Lanka and could shine here. K Yadav and M Pathirana are other good picks.

IND vs SL match captain and vice-captain choices

V Kohli

Kohli's terrific record in ODI makes him a safe captaincy pick. He has an average of 57.4 in ODI cricket and a strike rate of 93.8. He has a very good average of 62.65 against Sri Lanka.

R Jadeja

The pitch is expected to support spinners, so Jadeja could be a good captaincy or vice captaincy option. He's a good differential captaincy pick for the grand League teams, too. He has earned 222 points in four games.

Five must-picks for IND vs SL, Final

D De Silva

V Kohli

R Jadeja

D Wellalage

K Yadav

India vs Sri Lanka Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the middle order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

India vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul, K Mendis

Batters: C Asalanka, V Kohli, S Gill

All-rounders: H Pandya, R Jadeja, D Wellalage, D De Silva

Bowlers: J Bumrah, K Yadav

India vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: K Mendis

Batters: P Nissanka, V Kohli, S Gill

All-rounders: H Pandya, R Jadeja, D Wellalage, D De Silva

Bowlers: J Bumrah, K Yadav, M Pathirana