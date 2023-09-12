IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Asia Cup 2023, Match 10

The tenth game of the Asia Cup 2023 will see another Asia cricketing rivalry as India (IND) square off against Sri Lanka (SL) at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday, September 12.

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, player stats, best player picks and pitch report.

Sri Lanka won the last Asia Cup and have won their last three gmaes. India, meanwhile, are coming off a massive 228-run win against Pakistan. They have won two of their three games, with one game (against Pakistan) getting abandoned due to rin.

Sri Lanka will look to win this game at home but India seem to be a more balanced side and are expected to prevail.

IND vs SL Match Details

The tenth game of the Asia Cup 2023 will be played on September 12 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo at 3:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: IND vs SL, Match 10

Date and Time: September 12, 2023; 3:00 pm IST

Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Pitch Report

This is the same pitch where the last game of the Asia Cup 2023 between India and Pakistan was played.

The pitch looked well-balanced with ample opportunities for both bowlers and batters. Fans can expect a high-scoring game, but bowlers are expected to get a few wickets. In the last game, 484 runs were scored for the loss of 12 wickets.

IND vs SL Form Guide

IND - N/R W W

SL - W W W

IND vs SL Probable Playing XIs

IND

Shreyas Iyer has a back injury and is unavailable.

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

SL

No injury update

Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (C), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

IND vs SL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

K Mendis

Mendis is the best batter pick. He has a very good ODI average against India and is in top form. KL Rahul, the centurion against Pakistan, is another good choice.

Batters

S Gill

Gill and R Sharma are both good batter options. Both openers are expected to score big again. V Kohli is another good choice.

All-rounders

H Pandya

Pandya and R Jadeja are the best all-rounder picks. D Shanaka is another good pick. He bats in the middle order and has also bowled in the Asia Cup.

Bowlers

J Bumrah

The top bowler pick is yorker king J Bumrah. He has a terrific record against Sri Lanka and could shine again. M Pathirana is another good pick. He bowled really well in the IPL against many Indian players.

IND vs SL match captain and vice-captain choices

S Gill

Gill's terrific record in ODI, makes him a safe captaincy pick. He has an average of 63.1 in ODIs and a strike rate of 102.6. He scored a quick fifty in the last game against Pakistan.

R Sharma

India's top order is expected to shine again, so captain Sharma is a good captaincy or vice captaincy option. He has an average of 48.9 in ODIs.

Five must-picks for IND vs SL, Match 10

J Bumrah

S Gill

V Kohli

R Sharma

K Mendis

India vs Sri Lanka Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat at the middle order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

India vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: K Mendis, KL Rahul

Batters: R Sharma, V Kohli, S Gill

All-rounders: H Pandya, R Jadeja, D De Silva

Bowlers: J Bumrah, K Yadav, M Pathirana

India vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: K Mendis

Batters: R Sharma, V Kohli, S Gill

All-rounders: H Pandya, R Jadeja, D De Silva, D Shanaka

Bowlers: J Bumrah, M Siraj, M Pathirana