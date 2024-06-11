IND vs USA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, Match 25

The 25th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will see India (IND) squaring off against United States of America (USA) at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday, June 12. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IND vs USA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

These two teams are leading the Group A points table with two wins each. India won their last match against Pakistan by six runs. United States of America, too, won their last match against the Men in Green in super over by 5 runs.

This will be the first time these two squads will play each other. It would be an exciting match to watch especially since a lot of Indian origin players are currently playing for USA.

IND vs USA Match Details

The 25th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will be played on June 12 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. The game is set to take place at 8:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs USA, 25th Match

Date and Time: 12th June 2024, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

Pitch Report

The pitch at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York is a drop pitch, where all the matches have been low-scoring till now. Team bowling first has an upper advantage as pacers are able to swing the ball in the early overs. The last T20 match played here was between Bangladesh and South Africa, where a total of 222 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

IND vs USA Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

IND - W W W W W

USA - W W N/R N/R L

IND vs USA Probable Playing XI

IND Playing XI

No injury updates

Rohit Sharma ©, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

USA Playing XI

No injury updates

Monank Patel (c & wk), Steven Taylor, Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Nitish Kumar, Ali Khan, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Nosthush Kenjige

IND vs USA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has already smashed 78 runs in the last two matches. Monank Patel is another good wicket-keeper pick. He has already smashed 66 runs in the last two matches.

Batters

Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Rohit Sharma has smashed 65 runs in the last two matches played at this venue. Aaron Jones is another good batter option, who has smashed 130 runs in the last two matches.

All-rounders

Hardik Pandya

Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Hardik Pandya made a terrific comeback after a mediocre IPL season as he has taken 5 wickets in the last two matches. Corey Anderson is another good all-rounder option for today's match.

Bowlers

Jasprit Bumrah

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh. Jasprit Bumrah is the backbone of India’s bowling and as always, he is in brilliant form. He has already taken 5 wickets in the last two matches. Saurabh Netravalkar is another good bowler for today's match. He took 2 wickets in the last match against Pakistan.

IND vs USA match captain and vice-captain choices

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya is currently one of the most crucial players for India. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of four overs. He is in superb form with the ball and has already taken 5 wickets in the last two matches.

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah is one of the most crucial picks for India, especially at this low-scoring pitch. He is getting a lot of assistance at this pitch and has already taken 5 wickets in just two matches.

5 Must-Picks for IND vs USA, 25th Match

Hardik Pandya

Virat Kohli

Rishabh Pant

Rohit Sharma

Jasprit Bumrah

India vs United States of America Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making in-form all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

India vs United States of America Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Pant, M Patel

Batters: R Sharma, V Kohli, A Jones

All-rounders: H Pandya (c), A Patel, C Anderson

Bowlers: J Bumrah (vc), S Netravalkar, A Singh

India vs United States of America Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Pant (vc)

Batters: R Sharma, V Kohli

All-rounders: H Pandya, C Anderson

Bowlers: J Bumrah (c), S Netravalkar, A Singh, M Siraj, J Singh, A Khan

