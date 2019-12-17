IND vs WI 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Dec 18th, 2019

The second ODI between India and West Indies is scheduled on Wednesday as the home side looks to level the series in Visakhapatnam. West Indies put on a master class in Chennai with Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope making a mockery out of what seemed to be a tricky chase. With the Windies already proving that they are up for a battle, India will have to up their game as they aim to keep the series alive with a win.

In spite of the surprise loss, India will head into this game as the clear favourites given the firepower they have in their top order. All in all, another entertaining game of cricket is on our way as both sides face each other with the series hanging in the balance. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for IND vs WI 2nd ODI.

Squads to choose from:

India:

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal, Kedhar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur.

West Indies:

Kieron Pollard (C), Sunil Ambris, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Brandon King, Alzarri Joseph, Khary Pierre, Romario Shepherd and Hayden Walsh

Playing XI Updates:

India:

India could bring in Yuzvendra Chahal for Shivam Dube after the home side struggled to fill the fifth bowlers' duties against a rampant Shimron Hetmyer. While the batting unit should remain unchanged, much is expected from Ravindra Jadeja and Kedhar Jadhav with the bat in the death overs. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma suffered failures in Chennai and will hope to make amends. Mohammed Shami should once again lead the bowling unit with Deepak Chahar being one to watch out for.

Possible XI: Rahul, Rohit, Kohli(C), Iyer, Pant(WK), Jadhav, Jadeja, Dube/Chahal, Chahar, Shami and Kuldeep.

West Indies:

After a brilliant start to the ODI series, West Indies shouldn't be making any changes to a successful combination. Although he didn't do much in the previous game, Sunil Ambris should open the batting alongside Shai Hope. The talented duo of Hetmyer and Pooran will be key in the middle order with Chase playing the floaters role. Pollard and Holder's experience should come in handy as well while Sheldon Cottrell leads the bowling attack. Joseph and Paul should keep their places while Walsh could be given another opportunity to impress in West Indian colours.

Possible XI: Ambris, Hope, Hetmyer, Chase, Pooran(WK), Pollard(C), Holder, Walsh, Paul, Joseph and Cottrell.

Match Details:

India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI

18th December 2019, 1:30 PM IST

Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Pitch Report:

A good batting track with some help for the spinners is expected at the venue. The last ODI played here was between the two sides in 2018 with over 600 runs being scored during the course of the game. The weather is clear during the match with chasing being the preferred option upon winning the toss.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Shai Hope is a fairly popular choice for this game with the West Indian scoring over 1200 runs this year in ODIs. Hope also scored a hundred in the previous game and should be able to apply himself on what could be a tricky wicket to bat on. Nicholas Pooran has also impressed on this tour of India and is a viable option as well.

Batsmen: The Indian duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli is a must-have in the side with both of them unable to score many runs in the first ODI. While Rohit Sharma is due for a big knock, Virat Kohli's last knock in Visakhapatnam saw him smash 157 against the very same opposition. Along with the aforementioned duo, Shimron Hetmyer is another dependable option with the southpaw being West Indies' best batsman in this tour. Shreyas Iyer could be picked as an extra batsman if India were to bat first on Wednesday.

Allrounders: Kieron Pollard and Ravindra Jadeja are the first choices in the allrounders department with both of them expected to play a part with both bat and ball. Along with them, Roston Chase could also prove to be a handy option with the West Indian having a series to remember against Afghanistan. Although he didn't get a chance to bat in Chennai, Chase is quite adept at playing spin and can also pick a wicket or two in the middle overs.

Bowlers: Indian pacers, Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Shami should find a place in the fantasy team with their ability to pick wickets on a consistent basis. Depending on who is picked in the side, either Chahal or Kuldeep could also prove to be a worthwhile option. From the West Indian roster, the likes of Sheldon Cottrell and Keemo Paul are also good picks with both of them picking two wickets each in the previous game.

Captain: Virat Kohli's record in Visakhapatnam is brilliant. He has played five ODIs at the aforementioned venue and amassed 556 runs with three hundred's and two fifties. He is the front-runner to fill one multiplier option while Mohammed Shami is also a decent option as well. While Shai Hope also fits the bill, Rohit Sharma is a prime candidate as well with the Mumbaikar's last outing in Visakhapatnam saw him score twin hundreds against South Africa in a Test match.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kieron Pollard, Ravindra Jadeja, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami and Keemo Paul. Captain: Virat Kohli, Vice-Captain: Mohammed Shami

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Deepak Chahar, Rohit Sharma, Keemo Paul and Virat Kohli. Captain: Rohit Sharma, Vice-Captain: Virat Kohli