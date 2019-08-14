IND vs WI, 3rd ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - Aug 14th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

India and West Indies play the third and final ODI on Wednesday with the series on the line in Queen's Park Oval. Riding on Virat Kohli's sensational hundred, India will look to field a couple of fringe players although they will have a series win on their minds. On the other hand, West Indies will aim to salvage some lost pride with no win in the white-ball format so far. With this probably being Chris Gayle's last ODI, West Indies hope to give him the perfect farewell at the expense of the formidable Indians. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

West Indies:

Jason Holder (C), Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicolas Pooran, Shai Hope, John Campbell, Fabian Allen, Roston Chase, Carlos Brathwaite, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, and Kemar Roach.

India:

Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedhar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Navdeep Saini, and Khaleel Ahmed

Playing XI Updates:

West Indies:

With Kemar Roach underwhelming in the second ODI, Keemo Paul could be brought in to add more batting depth to the side. Chris Gayle will open the batting along with Evin Lewis, who scored a fifty in the previous game. The onus is on Shai Hope, Nicolas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer to deliver in the middle overs. Jason Holder and Sheldon Cottrell were good with the ball in hand and are in company as well with Oshane Thomas in their ranks as well.

Possible XI: Gayle, Lewis, Hope(WK), Pooran, Hetmyer, Holder(C), Chase, Cottrell, Brathwaithe, Oshane and Paul.

India:

Navdeep Saini could be drafted in for Bhuvneshwar Kumar to give him a shot at ODI cricket. The rest of the side should remain more or less the same with KL Rahul perhaps more likely to break into the side at the expense of Dhawan or Rohit. Shami was decent with the new ball and will be expected to come up with another wicket-laden performance on Wednesday.

Possible XI: Rohit/Rahul, Dhawan, Kohli(C), Pant(WK), Iyer, Jadhav, Jadeja, Kuldeep/Chahal, Saini/Bhuvneshwar, Khaleel and Shami.

Match Details:

West Indies vs India, 3rd ODI

14th August 2019, 7:00 PM IST

Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad

Pitch Report:

The pitch should favor batting although there is some help for the bowlers. With some turn on offer, spinners should hold the key with the par score being 250-260 here.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Shai Hope is a must-have in the side with the West Indian keeper capable of scoring big runs in the top order. Rishabh Pant seems to be the designated number four for the Indians and is another good option.

Batsmen: Virat Kohli's form makes him a good option for this game along with the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Chris Gayle. Shimron Hetmyer was promoted to number four in the previous game. Although he didn't do much, he is one to watch out for on Wednesday.

Allrounders: Carlos Brathwaithe proved to be quite resourceful with the ball with three wickets to his name. He is a great option in the allrounders department while Ravindra Jadeja's ability with both bat and ball is also a viable option.

Bowlers: Mohammad Shami is a must-have in the side with his death bowling skills being exemplary. Along with Sheldon Cottrell and Jason Holder, Shami is a great option. While one of Kuldeep Yadav or Khaleel Ahmed is a must in the side, Keemo Paul is also a viable option if included in the playing XI.

Captain: Virat Kohli is once again the first choice for captaincy. Along with him, south-paw Shikhar Dhawan and Shai Hope are also worth-while candidates on a good batting pitch

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shai Hope, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Roston Chase, Carlos Brathwaithe, Sheldon Cottrell, Mohd Shami and Kuldeep Yadav. Captain: Virat Kohli, Vice-Captain: Shai Hope

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Gayle, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Ravindra Jadeja, Sheldon Cottrell, Khaleel Ahmed and Mohd Shami. Captain: Shai Hope, Vice-Captain: Virat Kohli