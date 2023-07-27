IND vs WI Dream11 prediction: 3 players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 1st ODI – July 27, 2023

India (IND) and West Indies (WI) will lock horns with each other in the first game of the three-match ODI series from Thursday, July 27. The Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, will host the clash.

After the two-match Test series that India won 1-0, the focus now shifts to the 50-over format. It remains to be seen if the hosts can give the power-packed Indian team a run for their money.

On that note, here are three players who can be picked for the captain or vice-captain role for your IND vs WI Dream11 teams.

#3 Virat Kohli (IND) – 9 credits

Virat Kohli is the all-time leading run-scorer in ODIs against the West Indies and hence fantasy users should have no second thoughts before picking him for the WI vs IND match.

In 42 matches, Kohli has scored 2261 runs at an average of 66.50 and a strike rate of 96.95 with nine centuries and 11 fifties to his name. Kohli is also 102 runs away from becoming the fastest batter to 13000 ODI runs.

#2 Rohit Sharma (IND) – 9 credits

Rohit Sharma enjoys playing against the West Indies and it is evident from his numbers. In 36 ODIs, the veteran has scored 1601 runs at an average of 57.17 with three centuries and 12 fifties to his name.

The 36-year-old recently scored a hundred and a brisk half-century against the Caribbean unit in the two Tests. Hence, fantasy users should pick him for the WI vs IND match.

#1 Shubman Gill (IND) – 8.5 credits

Shubman Gill has had a stupendous 2023 in ODIs with the bat in hand. The right-handed batter has scored 624 runs from nine matches at an average of 78 and a strike rate of 117.51 with three centuries and one fifty to his name. He also scored a double-century against New Zealand earlier this year in Hyderabad. Fantasy users should not leave him out of their teams for the WI vs IND match.

