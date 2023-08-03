IND vs WI Dream11 prediction: 3 players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 1st T20I – August 3, 2023

India (IND) and West Indies (WI) are set to lock horns in the first game of the five-match T20I series on Thursday, August 3. The Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, will host the clash.

After winning the Test and ODI series, India will be looking to make a mark in the shortest format of the game. West Indies are the two-time world champions, but their recent form in international cricket has not been great by any means.

On that note, here are three players who can be picked for the captain or vice-captain role for your IND vs WI Dream11 teams.

#3 Ishan Kishan (IND) – 8 credits

New Zealand v India - 2nd T20

Ishan Kishan was arguably the standout batter for the Indian team in the ODI series and hence, fantasy teams should pick him in their sides for the IND vs WI match. Kishan smashed 184 runs from three matches at an average of 61.33 and a strike-rate of 111.52.

In 27 T20Is for Team India, Kishan has scored 653 runs at an average of 25.12 and a strike-rate of 122.74.

#2 Kuldeep Yadav (IND) – 8.5 credits

India Nets Session

Kuldeep Yadav is a genuine wicket-taker and should be picked in fantasy teams for the IND vs WI match. He was the second-highest wicket-taker in the ODI series as the West Indies batters found it tough to counter him.

In three matches, he picked up seven wickets, including a four-wicket haul in the series opener at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav (IND) – 9 credits

IPL 2023: Qualifier 2 - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians

Suryakumar Yadav has struggled to find his feet in ODIs, but when it comes to T20Is, he is the No. 1 ranked batter in the world. In 46 innings in T20Is, Yadav has racked up 1675 runs at an average of 46.53 and a strike-rate of 175.76 with three centuries and 13 half-centuries to show for his efforts.

Fantasy users should not get carried away by the form he showed in the ODIs.

