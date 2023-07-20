IND vs WI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2nd Test – July 20, 2023

India (IND) and West Indies (WI) are set to lock horns in the second game of the two-match Test series from Thursday, July 20. The Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad will host the contest.

India, led by Rohit Sharma, are currently 1-0 up in the series. They won the opening Test by an innings and 141 runs. West Indies, on the other hand, will be looking to level the series.

On that note, here are three players who can be picked for the captain or vice-captain role for your IND vs WI Dream11 teams.

#3 Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) – 9 credits

India Nets Session

Ravichandran Ashwin was simply stupendous in the opening Test and fantasy users should have no second thoughts before picking him in their teams for the IND vs WI match. He picked up 12 wickets, including a seven-wicket haul in the second innings. Ashwin is more than handy with the bat in hand as well.

#2 Ravindra Jadeja (IND) – 9 credits

India v Australia - 2nd Test: Day 1

Ravindra Jadeja played his part both with bat and ball in the opening Test. The left-arm spinner picked up three wickets in the first innings and returned with two in the second. He also scored 37 runs off 82 balls. Jadeja is someone, who has been in consistent form for quite some time across all formats of the game.

#1 Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND) – 6.5 credits

Yashasvi Jaiswal made his debut in Dominica, but it did not seem that he was playing his maiden international match for the Indian team. The fact that he played the most balls by an Indian on Test debut showed his patience. Jaiswal scored 171 runs off 387 balls with 16 fours and a six, thus earning him a Player of the Match award.

