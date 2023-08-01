IND vs WI Dream11 prediction: 3 players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 3rd ODI – August 1, 2023

Team India (IND) and the West Indies (WI) will face each other in the third and final game of the three-match ODI series on Tuesday, August 1. The Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad will host the clash.

The West Indies bounced back with a strong performance in the second ODI, winning the match by five wickets in Barbados. After not being able to make it to the ICC ODI World Cup later this year in India, it will be a massive feat for the hosts to beat Rohit Sharma and Co.

On that note, here are three players who can be picked for the captain or vice-captain role for your IND vs WI Dream11 teams.

#3 Shai Hope (WI) – 9 credits

South Africa v West Indies - 3rd One Day International

West Indies skipper Shai Hope has been outstanding for the hosts and hence, fantasy users should pick him in their teams for the IND vs WI match.

The right-handed batter has notched 106 runs from two matches at an average of 106 and a strike rate of 84.80. The right-handed batter needs 65 runs in the final ODI to break Sir Viv Richards’ record of the fastest West Indies batter to 5000 runs in ODIs.

#2 Ishan Kishan (IND) – 7 credits

New Zealand v India T20I Media Opportunity

Ishan Kishan has been the standout batter of the series and should be picked in fantasy teams for the IND vs WI match. The southpaw is the leading run-scorer of the series, having racked up 107 runs from two matches at an average of 53.50.

Having scored two half-centuries on the trot, the wicketkeeper-batter should be high on confidence.

#1 Ravindra Jadeja (IND) – 8 credits

India Training Session

Ravindra Jadeja had an off day in the second ODI in Barbados but has the potential to stage a comeback. The left-arm spinner picked up three wickets in the first game and contributed with the bat in hand in India’s run-chase.

Jadeja is a class act and is more than capable of running through the West Indies batting lineup in the deciding game of the series.

Poll : Who will fetch more points in the IND vs WI match? Ishan Kishan Shai Hope 0 votes