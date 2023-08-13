IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for India vs West Indies 2023, 5th T20I

The fifth T20I match of the Ashes 2023 will see India (IND) lock horns with the West Indies (WI) at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill on Sunday, August 13. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The West Indies played exceptionally well in the first two T20Is but failed to replicate their performance in the next two outings. India made a terrific comeback, winning the last two T20Is to level the series 2-2.

This is the final match of the month-long tour to the Caribbean and the USA and India will like to finish the series on a positive note. At the same time, Hardik Pandya and Co. should not take the Men in Maroon lightly since they are very well capable of causing an upset.

Rovman Powell and Co. will give it their all to make a comeback and win the match, but India are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

IND vs WI Match Details

The fifth T20I match of the Ashes 2023 will be played on August 13 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill. The game is set to take place at 8.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs WI, 5th T20I

Date and Time: August 13, 2023, 8.00 pm IST

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill

Pitch Report

The pitch at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill is definitely good for batting. You may expect a high-scoring match with pacers getting some assistance.

The last match between the West Indies and India was played on this pitch, where a total of 357 runs were scored at a loss of nine wickets only.

IND vs WI Form Guide

IND - L L W W

WI - W W L L

IND vs WI Probable Playing XI

IND Playing XI

No injury updates

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Mukesh Kumar.

WI Playing XI

No injury updates

Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, and Obed McCoy

IND vs WI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

N Pooran

N Pooran is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Hope is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Y Jaiswal

S Gill and Y Jaiswal are the two best batters to pick for the Dream11 team. T Verma played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

H Pandya

J Holder and H Pandya are the two best all-rounders from this section for the Dream11 team. They are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Patel is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

K Yadav

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Singh and K Yadav. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. Y Chahal is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

IND vs WI match captain and vice-captain choices

Y Jaiswal

Y Jaiswal will bat in the top order and the pitch looks good for batters, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He smashed 84 runs in the last match against West Indies.

K Yadav

You can make Kuldeep Yadav your captain or vice-captain since the West Indies are finding it difficult to read his spin bowling. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has taken 6 wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for IND vs WI, 5th T20I

S Gill

Y Jaiswal

K Yadav

N Pooran

T Verma

India vs West Indies Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is batting friendly, it is advisable to make a batter-heavy team with few good spin bowling options. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

India vs West Indies Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: S Hope, N Pooran

Batters: Y Jaiswal, T Verma, S Gill, S Yadav

All-rounders: H Pandya

Bowlers: A Singh, K Yadav, Y Chahal, R Shepherd

India vs West Indies Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Hope, N Pooran

Batters: Y Jaiswal, T Verma, S Gill, S Yadav, S Hetmeyer

All-rounders: J Holder

Bowlers: A Singh, K Yadav, A Hosein