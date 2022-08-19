IND vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 2nd ODI

India (IND) and Zimbabwe (ZIM) will lock horns in the second ODI at Harare Sports Club in Harare on Saturday, August 20. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the IND vs ZIM Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing XIs and the pitch report for the second ODI.

Team India put in an emphatic performance in the first ODI to gain a series lead. While the bowlers put in a fine all-round display, Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill chased down a paltry 189 with nearly 20 overs to spare. Given the superior firepower and experience they have on their side, India will head start as the favorites yet again.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, will be keen to overturn their form and keep the series alive. The experienced trio of Regis Chakabva, Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza will have to be at the top of their games if the hosts are to flip the script. All in all, an entertaining game beckons, with the outcome of the series potentially on the line.

IND vs ZIM Match Details, 2nd ODI

The second ODI of the three-match ODI series will be played on August 20 at Harare Sports Club in Harare. The game is set to take place at 12:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs ZIM, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: 20th August 2022, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Exclusive Broadcaster: Sony Sports Network

IND vs ZIM pitch report for 2nd ODI

The previous game saw the Indian pacers dominate proceedings, with the fast bowlers picking up seven out of the 10 Zimbabwean wickets. The pitch is known to favor the bowlers, with the average first-innings total in the last five matches played at the venue reading 232. The new ball should seam and swing early on, with India taking four wickets in the first 15 overs in the previous game.

Last 5 Matches at the venue

Matches Won by Batting first: 1

Matches Won by Bowling first: 4

Average 1st innings score: 232

Average 2nd innings score: 217

IND vs ZIM ODI Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

India: WWWWW

Zimbabwe: LWWLL

IND vs ZIM probable playing 11s for today’s match

Zimbabwe Injury/Team News

- Zimbabwe will avail the services of Sean Williams, who rejoined the camp ahead of the series. He was not named in the squad initially.

- Zimbabwe could replace one of their bowlers with an extra batter, with Sean Williams adding another bowling option for the hosts.

Zimbabwe probable playing 11

Tadiwanashe Marumani, Innocent Kaia, Wesley Madhevere, Regis Chakabva (c&wk), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi/Tony Munyonga.

India Injury/Team News

- No changes are expected from Team India.

- KL Rahul is expected to bat in the middle order, with Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan opening the batting in the previous ODI.

India probable playing 11

Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Kuldeep Yadav

IND vs ZIM Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Regis Chakabva (139 runs in last 3 matches, strike rate: 105.03)

Regis Chakabva was the highest run-scorer in Zimbabwe's previous outing against India, scoring 35 runs. Chakabva has amassed 139 runs in his last three games, including a century against Bangladesh. His recent form and ability to score big runs should make him a good option for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Shubman Gill (7 matches, 336 runs, average: 67.20)

Shubman Gill has been in terrific form in ODIs this year, scoring 287 runs in his last four matches. He has been particularly good against pacers, scoring 63 percent of his runs against them. With the Indian opener even scoring a fifty in the previous game, Gill is a must-have in your IND vs ZIM Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Axar Patel (42 matches, 50 wickets, economy rate: 4.47)

Axar Patel is enjoying a new lease of life in ODI cricket, scoring 85 runs and picking up five wickets in his last four matches. He also impressed in the previous game, churning figures of 3/24. Axar has been exceptional against the right-handers in his last few games with a strike rate of 24. With Zimbabwe filled with right-handed batters, Patel is one to watch out for in this game.

Top Bowler Pick

Deepak Chahar (7-0-27-3 in 1st ODI)

Deepak Chahar made a brilliant comeback from injury, picking up three wickets and winning the Player of the Match award in the first ODI. Chahar is an exceptional new-ball bowler, with the pacer picking 61 percent of his wickets inside the first 15 overs of an innings in his ODI career. With Chahar looking in good rhythm, he is likely to be a popular pick in today's fantasy contests.

IND vs ZIM match captain and vice-captain choices

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill is slowly cementing his spot in the Indian ODI team with brilliant performances at the top of the order. In his short ODI career so far, Gill is averaging 67.2 and striking at 97.96. Having scored a fifty in the previous game against Zimbabwe as well, Gill should be a popular captaincy pick in most IND vs ZIM Dream11 fantasy teams.

Sikandar Raza

Sikandar Raza had a rare off-day in the previous game, but his recent form has been nothing short of extraordinary. He scored two centuries in three matches against Bangladesh prior to the ongoing series, guiding them to a historic series win. He was also their best bowler against India in the previous game, which should hold him in good stead.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IND vs ZIM, 2nd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Axar Patel 11 wickets in 7 matches vs Zimbabwe, ER: 3.37 Shikhar Dhawan 294 runs in 6 matches vs Zimbabwe Deepak Chahar 13 wickets in 8 ODI matches Sikandar Raza 257 runs, 3 wickets in 11 matches vs India Shubman Gill 287 runs in the last 4 ODI matches

IND vs ZIM match expert tips 2nd ODI

Shubman Gill is in red-hot form in the ODI format with 287 runs in his last four matches. He could be a brilliant captaincy or vice-captaincy option given his recent form. With the youngster likely to retain his spot at the top of the order, he could be a game-changer for India in this game.

IND vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd ODI, Head To Head League

IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Regis Chakabva

Batter: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill (c), Innocent Kaia

All-Rounder: Sean Williams, Axar Patel, Sikandar Raza (vc)

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Brad Evans

IND vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd ODI, Grand League

IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batter: KL Rahul, Shubman Gill (vc), Innocent Kaia

All-Rounder: Sean Williams, Axar Patel, Sikandar Raza

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj (c), Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Brad Evans

