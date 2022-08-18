IND vs ZIM 2022, 1st ODI: Dominant India thump Zimbabwe by 10 wickets

Team India hammered Zimbabwe by 10 wickets in the first ODI in Harare on Thursday (August 18) to take a significant 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The Men in Blue bowled first on winning the toss, after which Deepak Chahar (3/27), Axar Patel (3/24) and Prasidh Krishna (3/50) ran through the hosts' batting. Zimbabwe were bowled out for 189 in 40.3 overs. Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan (81*) and Shubman Gill (82*) then added an unbroken 192 as the visitors romped home in 30.5 overs.

Dhawan got India’s chase off to an impressive start, smacking the first two balls of the innings from Richard Ngarava for fours. The openers eased their way to a half-century stand without much trouble, with Dhawan taking most of the strike.

Zimbabwe could have had Dhawan's scalp on 34, but the opener was dropped off Sean Williams’ bowling at square leg at the end of the 13th over. To add insult to injury, Gill smashed Brad Evans for three fours in the next over.

Dhawan reached his third fifty in his last four ODIs by punching Williams to long-on for a single. In the next over, he launched Sikandar Raza over extra cover for four to bring up the 100-run stand in style.

The in-form Gill also brought up another fifty by clubbing Ryan Burl for consecutive fours in the 25th over. The batter then launched Wesley Madhevere for four and six off back-to-back deliveries as India raced to 150.

Having begun slowly, Gill ended up overtaking Dhawan. The latter hit the winning runs, pulling a short ball from Evans through backward square leg for four.

Chahar, Axar, Krishna shine as India hold Zimbabwe to 189

Chahar got India off to a great start with the ball, claiming three quick wickets on comeback. He had Innocent Kaia caught behind for 4 off 20 as the batter edged a pull. Tadiwanashe Marumani (8) also fell to the pacer, getting a nick on an outswinger from Chahar.

Mohammed Siraj had Zimbabwe in greater trouble when Williams (1) was caught at slip off a good length delivery. Chahar picked up his third scalp when he trapped Madhevere (5) in front of the wickets.

Zimbabwe skipper Regis Chakabva looked good during his stay at the crease even as wickets kept falling at the other end. Krishna got the big scalp of Sikandar Raza for 12 as the batter poked at a delivery outside off stump. The young Indian pacer had a second when Ryan Burl (11) holed out to deep backward square leg.

For Zimbabwe to post a decent total, they needed Chakabva to convert his start into a big score. However, on 35, he was cleaned up by Axar with a delivery sent down from wide of the crease. The left-arm spinner also dismissed Luke Jongwe (13), trapping him lbw with an arm ball.

At 110 for 8, the hosts were in danger of being bowled out for under 150. However, Evans (33*) and Ngarava (34) added 70 for the ninth wicket to lift Zimbabwe’s spirits. The duo hit a six each off Kuldeep and Axar respectively.

It needed a brilliant yorker from Krishna to end the frustrating stand as he cleaned up Ngarava. Axar brought the curtains down on Zimbabwe’s innings by dismissing Victor Nyauchi for (8).

India vs Zimbabwe 2022: Who was Player of the Match in 1st ODI?

Chahar set up the win for India with three quick wickets at the top. Axar and Krishna carried on the good work, helping themselves to three wickets each. With the bat, Dhawan and Gill complemented each perfectly en route to their unbeaten 80s.

For Zimbabwe, Chakabva, Evans and Ngarava contributed 30s with the willow.

Chahar was named Player of the Match for his three-wicket burst at the start.

