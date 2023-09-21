IND-W vs ML-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Asian Games Womens T20I, Quarter Final 1

The 1st Quarter Final match of the Asian Games Women's T20I will see India Women (IND-W) square off against Malaysia Women (ML-W) at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou on Thursday, September 21.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IND-W vs ML-W Dream11 prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Malaysia Women won their last match against Hong Kong Women by 22 runs. With a lot of experience and senior and in-form players, India Women is expected to dominate today's match. Harmanpreet Kaur is suspended for two matches because of her outburst during the Bangladesh series.

Malaysia Women will give it their all to win the match, but India Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

IND-W vs ML-W Match Details

The 1st Quarterfinal match of the Asian Games Women's T20I will be played on September 21 at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou.

The game is set to take place at 6:30 a.m. IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND-W vs ML-W, Quarter Final 1

Date and Time: September 21, 2023, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Pacers and spinners will both be crucial on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat first. It is advisable to focus on all-rounders since they can help you earn points from both batting and bowling.

IND-W vs ML-W Form Guide

IND-W - Will be playing their first match

ML-W - W

IND-W vs ML-W Probable Playing XI

IND-W Playing XI

Harmanpreet Kaur will be unavailable due to her two-match suspension.

Smriti Mandhana (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Devika Vaidya, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Anjali Sarwani, Harleen Deol, Mani Minnu

ML-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Aina Najwa, Nur Dania Syuhada, Mas Elysa (c), Musfirah Nur Azmi, S Dhanusri, Mahirah Ismail, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Wan Julia (wk), J Intan, Arianna Natsya, Aisya Eleesa

IND-W vs ML-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Ghosh

R Ghosh is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match, as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. W Julia is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Mandhana

H Deol and S Mandhana are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. J Rodrigues played exceptionally well in the last matches, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Verma

D Sharma and S Verma are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team, as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. W Duraisingam is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

R Gayakwad

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Sarwani and R Gayakwad. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. N Nur is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

IND-W vs ML-W match captain and vice captain choices

S Verma

S Verma will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

D Sharma

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make D Sharma, as she will bat in the middle order and also complete her quota of overs. You can make her the captain of the Grand League teams.

5 Must-Picks for IND-W vs ML-W, Quarter Final 1

R Gayakwad

W Duraisingam

S Mandhana

S Verma

D Sharma

India Women vs Malaysia Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders in the team. Making them the captain or vice captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

India Women vs Malaysia Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Ghosh

Batters: J Rodrigues, S Mandhana

All-rounders: W Duraisingam, D Vaidya, S Verma, D Sharma, P Vastrakar

Bowlers: A Sarwani, R Gayakwad, M Minnu

India Women vs Malaysia Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Ghosh

Batters: J Rodrigues, S Mandhana

All-rounders: W Duraisingam, D Vaidya, S Verma, D Sharma, P Vastrakar, M Ismail

Bowlers: N Nur, R Gayakwad