Ind Women vs Eng Women, 3rd T20: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 9th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 4.32K // 08 Mar 2019, 09:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Another no-show from the Indian batters saw England seal the series with a game to spare with only the third T20 left for India to get their plans right in the T20 format. England have been at their best with the ball along with telling performances from openers, Danielle Wyatt and Tammy Beaumont and head into the final encounter as the firm favourites whereas India look to avoid being on the wrong side of another clean-sweep with Guhawati set a low-scoring thriller on Saturday.

Squads to choose from:

India Women:

Smriti Mandhana (C), Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Veda Krishnamurthy, Anuja Patil, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Bharati Fulmali, Komal Zanzad

England Women:

Heather Knight (C), Danielle Wyatt, Natalie Sciver, Laura Marsh, Katherine Brunt, Tammy Beaumont, Amy Ellen Jones, Lauren Winfield, Sophie Dunkley, Georgia Elwiss, Anya Shrubsole, Alex Hartley, Kate Cross, Linsey Smith, Freya Davies

Playing XI Updates:

India Women:

Not many changes are on the cards for the Indians, who haven't been able to get themselves in as their star player, Smriti Mandhana is in the midst of a rough patch. Their bowling has been fairly good while much is expected of Mandhana and Jemimah, who are two of the best in the world right now. Bharati Fulmali is set to keep her place after a handy knock towards the end of the innings while Veda could return at the expense of Harleen Deol.

Advertisement

Possible XI: Harleen/Veda, Mandhana(C), Jemimah, Raj, Deepti, Taniya(WK), Fulmali, Shikha, Ekta, Radha and Poonam.

England Women:

England can afford a few changes with the tour of Sri Lanka in mind. Katherine Brunt could be given a well deserved rest with Georgia Elwiss proving her worth in the ODI series while Freya Davies could play her first match instead of Anya Shrubsole. Dani Wyatt and Tammy Beaumont form a formidable pair up top and will be key in the powerplay over on what is a slow pitch.

Possible XI: Wyatt, Beaumont, Allen(WK), Knight(C), Sciver, Winfield, Elwiss/Brunt, Marsh, Cross, Linsey and Shrubsole/Freya

Match Details:

India Women vs England Women, 2nd T20

7th March 2019, 11:00 AM IST

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Pitch Report:

The pitch is set to be on the slower side with lots of variations coming into play, as seen in the first two T20s. Once they get themselves in, stroke play gets much easier for the batters with the powerplay overs certain to be the difference between the two sides. Anything above 120 should give either side a fighting chance at winning the match with quality bowlers available in both sides.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: With Amy Jones uncertain of her position in the side owing to her poor run of form, Taniya Bhatia is the safer option. Inspite of her relatively lower batting position, she is capable of dealing in few lusty blows along while her glovework is sure to bring in some valuable points as well.

Batters: Smriti Mandhana should be backed indefinitely inspite of her bad run. She is key to India's chances of getting one over England while the likes of Jemimah Rodrigues, Tammy Beaumont and Heather Knight are also good options to have in the fantasy team. Mithali Raj is also a viable option in case one were to opt against Jemimah Rodrigues' inclusion.

All-rounders: Natalie Sciver and Deepti Sharma bat in the middle order and are sure to roll their arms over for a couple of overs, making them invaluable selections into the fantasy team. If not for a deserved rest, Katherine Brunt should make the side at the expense of an English bowler without any hesitation.

Bowlers: Poonam Yadav and Ekta Bisht are must-haves in the side while Laura Marsh and Linsey Smith are more than capable of picking a wicket or two, making them viable options for the fantasy team. Shikha Pandey is also a good option and could slot in at the expense of Ekta.

Captain: Smriti Mandhana's bad form has coincided with India's failure to win a match in the T-20 format. She should be backed to score big runs against a formidable English bowling line-up while the likes of Natalie Sciver and Jemimah Rodrigues are also viable alternatives to Mandhana as captain.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Taniya Bhatia (WK), Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont, Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Natalie Sciver, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Laura Marsh and Linsey Smith. Captain: Smriti Mandhana

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Taniya Bhatia (WK), Smriti Mandhana, Tammy Beaumont, Mithali Raj, Natalie Sciver, Deepti Sharma, Katherine Brunt, Poonam Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Linsey Smith and Kate Cross. Captain: Natalie Sciver

Advertisement