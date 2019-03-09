India vs Australia, 4th ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 10th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

The Australians finally fought back to keep the series alive in Ranchi as they overcame a Virat Kohli special in a morale-boosting win. A quick turnaround between games is in order as both teams travel to Mohali for the fourth encounter in what has been an entertaining series so far.

With Khawaja and Finch setting the tone with a mammoth opening stand to push the Indians on to the back foot, India wouldn't be pleased with how their bowlers and fielders reacted. They would be hoping to shrug it off as soon as possible with the prospect of a series win on the cards in Mohali. On the other hand, Aussies will be looking to level the series in what is a potential do-or-die match for them.

Squads to choose from:

India:

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant.

Australia:

Aaron Finch (C), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Turner, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa

Playing XI Updates:

India:

A number of changes could be made to the side with only two games left to test their bench and finalize their World Cup squad. KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant could make their first appearance in the ODI series. Similarly, Chahal and Bhuvi are also in line to play with the latter almost certain to replace Shami. Rohit and Dhawan haven't been in the best of forms and will be expected to make up for their failures with a good performance on Sunday.

Possible XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(C), Rayudu/Rahul, Kedar Jadhav, Pant(WK), Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Australia:

Nathan Coulter-Nile isn't available for this match with the Western Australian leaving for the birth of his child. They should retain the same set of players after a brilliant win in Ranchi. The Aussies should be over the moon with Aaron Finch's return to form and with the bowlers firing in unison. Mohali is known to favor the pacers and if it stays true, Nathan Lyon could drop out for Behrendorff.

Possible XI: Aaron Finch(C), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Stoinis, Peter Handscomb, Carey(WK), Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Jhye Richardson and Lyon/Behrendorff.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Pant is to be picked ahead of Alex Carey for this match as well with the Delhi keeper capable of scoring quick runs on what is supposed to be a flat track.

Batsmen: Virat Kohli scored yet another hundred in Ranchi and shows no signs of slowing down. He remains India's biggest asset in the team, directing towards his inclusion in the side along with the likes of Aaron Finch and Shikhar Dhawan. Shaun Marsh has ample experience playing in Mohali for the Kings XI Punjab and could find solace at the venue.

All-rounders: With a strong pool of players in this section, Glenn Maxwell and Vijay Shankar standout with their consistent performances with the bat. Along with the aforementioned duo, Marcus Stoinis could be a handy option with his medium pace on Sunday.

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah and Pat Cummins are must have players in the side while Bhuvaneshwar Kumar's swing in the powerplay overs could yield a wicket or two. Adam Zampa has picked seven wickets so far in the series and seems to be in a good wicket-taking form as well. He should be backed to continue his good form as he comes up against a wounded Indian batting unit.

Captain: The Indian openers haven't teed off in the series with underwhelming performances in the series. Both Dhawan and Rohit are good options to have as captain while Marcus Stoinis and Shaun Marsh are also decent options from the Australian side.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rishabh Pant(WK), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Vijay Shankar, Adam Zampa, Jhye Richardson, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Jasprit Bumrah. Captain: Rohit Sharma

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rishabh Pant(WK), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, Vijay Shankar, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Jasprit Bumrah, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Captain: Shaun Marsh

