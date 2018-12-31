×
India vs Australia, 4th Test: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Feature
13   //    31 Dec 2018, 17:30 IST

India completed a historic victory win over Australia in the last Test of 2018 with a 137-run win at Melbourne. The action moves to Sydney after the start of the new year, with the Indian team having a chance of clinching a series win for the first time Down Under.

Ahead of the fourth Test, former India cricketer and Sportskeeda's Fantasy Cricket Mantra expert Hemang Badani has suggested his fantasy cricket tips.

You can watch the video here.

"The wicket at Sydney might be a little different from what we say at Melbourne. It might have some turn", states Badani, who believes that spinners will have a key role to play on the track.

As was the case in the last article, Badani has suggested two teams for more choice. "If you have two sides, you have the option of picking 22 different players, wherein you might get more points. If you happen to pick one side, pick side No.1".

Here are Badani's suggestions:

Fantasy Cricket XI (suggestion 1): Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Marcus Harris, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Nathan Lyon, Ravindra Jadeja, Pat Cummins, Jasprit Bumrah

Captain: Virat Kohli

Speaking about Mayank Agarwal, who debuted in Melbourne, Badani says: "He's got tons of runs. He's hungry. He wants to make it count". He goes on to pick Indian batsmen Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari too, and names Virat Kohli as captain.

Badani admits to having considered Rohit Sharma for his team, but the Indian batsman flew back for the birth of his first girl. Marcus Harris finds a place in Badani's XI instead.

Fantasy Cricket XI (suggestion 2): Marcus Harris, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine, Nathan Lyon, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mitchell Starc, Ishant Sharma

Captain: Nathan Lyon

"Sydney gives you turn and purchase. Historically, it has been a venue where Shane Warne has done very well. Hoping Nathan Lyon will also get some wickets here".

He goes on to make a 'gamble' and pick Ravichandran Ashwin, along with Ravindra Jadeja. "I have a small feeling that we'll have Ravichandran Ashwin in Sydney," he adds.

The fourth Test begins on January 3rd.

