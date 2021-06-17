India vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's WTC Final 2021 - June 18th, 2021

The World Test Championship (WTC) final 2021 between India and New Zealand is set to take place at the Rose Bowl in Southampton from Friday.

Team India are back in action as they eye a historic win at the expense of the Kiwis. The Indians have been on a roll in Test cricket lately with series wins over Australia and England in the last six months. Their bowling attack is arguably the best in the business, with Jasprit Bumrah at the helm. India will look to field both Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, adding some much-needed balance and depth to the side. However, the onus will be on captain Virat Kohli, who hasn't scored an international century in over a year, to set the record straight in the summit clash.

However, it isn't going to be easy against New Zealand. The Kiwis head into the final on the back of a stunning win over England, despite Kane Williamson and Kyle Jamieson missing the second Test. The addition of Devon Conway has filled a gap in the batting unit, which already boasts world-beaters Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls. All eyes will be on the pace duo of Trent Boult and Kyle Jamieson, given their recent success in Test cricket.

The last time the two sides met in the Test arena, New Zealand decimated the Indians, courtesy of a fast-bowling masterclass. But with India improving and backing their strengths, an even contest beckons in Southampton. Although rain is expected to have a say, a riveting contest is in store as both teams look to become the first-ever winners of the World Test Championship.

Squads to choose from

India

Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane, Chesteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravi Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd Siraj and Mohd Shami

New Zealand

Kane Williamson (c), Henry Nicholls, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, BJ Watling, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Will Young, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel and Neil Wagner

Predicted Playing XIs

India

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Chesteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand

Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling/Tom Blundell (wk), Colin de Grandhomme/Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult and Neil Wagner

Match Details

Match: India vs New Zealand, ICC World Test Championship Final 2021

Date and Time: 18th June 2021, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pitch Report

A competitive track with help available for both batsmen and bowlers is expected at the Rose Bowl for the WTC final. As seen in the English Test County Championship, the pacers will get the ball to move around in the early phase, with the spinners coming into play as the ball gets old. The batsmen will need to keep an eye out for movement off the surface. The spinners should play a prominent role as the match progresses, with both sides likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Edited by Samya Majumdar