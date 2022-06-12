IND vs SA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2nd T20I match – June 12th, 2022

India and South Africa square off in the second T20I of the five-match series on Sunday, June 7, at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. The remaining three matches are to be played in Visakhapatnam, Rajkot and Bengaluru, respectively.

The visitors’ began the series with a seven-wicket win end India’s 12-match winning streak in the T20Is. Batting first, India rode on wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan’s breezy 48-ball 76 with key contributions from Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya. The hosts posted a mammoth total of 211/4 on the board.

However, the total did not prove to be enough as South Africa scaled the target down in 19.1 overs, after losing just three wickets. Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller smashed unbeaten fifties to see them home in grand fashion.

They will want to carry on the winning momentum while India look to settle scores in the upcoming match. On that note, here are three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the 2nd T20I between India and South Africa.

#3 Ishan Kishan

India v South Africa - 1st T20I

India’s young and hard-hitting opener Ishan Kishan did not start well for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 15th edition of the IPL. However, he managed to score 418 runs for his franchise from 14 matches. Notably though, his strike-rate remained at 120.11 throughout the season, which is quite indifferent for a player like him.

In the first T20I against South Africa, though, Kishan came all guns blazing as he smashed a 48-ball 76 opening the batting, striking at 158.33. Despite India failing to win the game, the southpaw's knock was crucial to his confidence going into the remainder of the series.

He has now represented India in 11 T20Is, scoring 365 runs with three half-centuries. The hosts will expect Kishan to play his natural game and come good once again.

#2 Hardik Pandya

India v Scotland - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Hardik Pandya’s comeback story has been nothing less than sensational. After being away from the national team due to a prolonged injury, he made a dream return to IPL 2022.

Captaining a franchise for the very first time, Hardik led the Gujarat Titans to the IPL title in their maiden season. He also led from the front, scoring 487 runs from 15 innings, ending as the fourth-highest run-scorer.

The all-rounder continued his prime form with the willow in the opening T20I as well. Hardik slammed an unbeaten 12-ball 31, striking at a whopping rate of 258.33. While he could not do much with the ball, his exploits with the bat are a positive for the men in blue.

The 28-year-old fast-bowling all-rounder adds value and balance to any side in this format. Expect him to make key contributions in the upcoming match as well.

#1 David Miller

South Africa v West Indies - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Hardik Pandya’s IPL teammate David Miller is also among the cricketers who seem to have revived their careers with an impressive season in the cash-rich league.

The prolific left-handed batter was one of the key players in leading Gujarat Titans to their maiden IPL trophy. He accumulated 481 runs from 16 matches at an average of 68.71 and a strike-rate of 142.77.

Famously known as ’Killer Miller’, the dashing batter remained unbeaten on 64 off just 31 deliveries in the first T20I, helping South Africa chase down India’s dauting total with ease. The Proteas will bank on an experienced Miller, who has played 84 T20Is and scored 1850 runs in his career so far.

LIVE POLL Q. Hardik Pandya to score 25+ runs and pick up a wicket? Yes No 4 votes so far