INDWU19 vs NZWU19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 2nd T20

India Women U19 (INDWU19) will take on New Zealand Women U19 (NZWU19) in the second game of the five-match T20 series at the Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai on Tuesday (November 29). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the INDWU19 vs NZWU19 Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

India U19 won the first T20 against New Zealand U19 quite comfortably by seven wickets. Soumya Tiwari played a match-winning innings of 52. New Zealand U19, meanwhile, will look forward to bounce back from the setback.

INDWU19 vs NZWU19 Match Details

This second T20 of the New Zealand Women U19 tour of India will be played on November 29 at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai at 1:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section here.

Match: INDWU19 vs NZWU19, New Zealand Women U19 tour of India

Date and Time: November 29, 2022; 1:00 pm IST

Venue: Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai

INDWU19 vs NZWU19 Pitch Report

The track at the Bandra Kurla Complex favoured bowlers in the first T20, and the same can be expected in this game too. However, the pitch should even out as the game progresses, allowing batters to play their shots freely.

Last Match (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 0

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 85

Average second innings score: 90

INDWU19 vs NZWU19 Form Guide (Last match)

India Women U19: W

New Zealand Women U19: L

INDWU19 vs NZWU19 probable playing XIs for today’s match

INDWU19 Injury/Team News

No major injury update

INDWU19 Probable Playing XI

Hrishita Niladri Basu, Soumya Tiwari, Shweta Sehrawat, Shikha Shalot, Hurley Gala, Soniya Mendhiya, Archana Devi, G Trisha, Sonam Yadav, Tithas Sadhu, Falak Nazir Naz

NZWU19 Injury/Team News

No major injury update

NZWU19 Probable Playing XI

Izzy Gaze, Olivia Gain, Abigale Gerken, Anna Browning, Prue Catton, Emily Brosnahan, Ashtuti Kumar, Makayla Templeton, Amie Hucker, Ocean Bartlett, Kayley Knight

INDWU19 vs NZWU19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Izzy Gaze (1 match, 0 run, Strike Rate: 0)

Gaze didn’t make a big impression in the first game but will look to change things around here.

Top Batter pick

Soumya Tiwari (1 match, 52 runs, Strike Rate: 157.58)

Tiwari was sensational with the bat in the opening game, playing a match-winning innings of 52 at a strike rate of 157.58. She will be keen to continue in the same vein.

Top All-rounder pick

Nensi Patel (1 match, 18 runs, Strike Rate: 72.00)

Patel could be an interesting all-round option. She scored 18 runs at a strike rate of 72.00 in the opening game.

Top Bowler pick

Sonam Yadav (1 match, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 3.00)

Yadav is a quality bowler who can provide regular breakthroughs. She scalped two wickets in the first game at an economy rate of 3.00.

INDWU19 vs NZWU19 match captain and vice-captain choices

Nensi Patel

Patel scored 18 runs at a strike rate of 72.00 in the first game. She could be a brilliant captaincy pick.

Soniya Mendhiya

Mendhiya scored five runs and picking up a wicket in the opening game. She's a genuine all-rounder who can fetch you healthy points with both bat and ball.

Five Must-picks with players stats for INDWU19 vs NZWU19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Hurley Gala 3 wickets in 1 match

Sonam Yadav 2 wickets in 1 match

Amie Hucker 2 wickets and 10 runs in 1 match

Soumya Tiwari 52 runs in 1 match

Soniya Mendhiya 5 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match

INDWU19 vs NZWU19 match expert tips

Hurley Gala could prove to be a wise choice, as she can bowl economical spells and can chip away with wickets at regular intervals too.

Take your fantasy game to the next level, For more expert tips and suggestions on this INDWU19 vs NZWU19 match, click here.

INDWU19 vs NZWU19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd T20, Head-to-Head League

INDWU19 vs NZWU19 Dream11 Prediction

INDWU19 vs NZWU19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Izzy Gaze

Batters: Soumya Tiwari, Abigale Gerken, Olivia Gain, Shweta Sehrawat

All-rounders: Hurley Gala, Soniya Mendhiya, Nensi Patel

Bowlers: Amie Hucker, Sonam Yadav, Ocean Bartlett.

INDWU19 vs NZWU19 Dream11 Prediction Team, 2nd T20, Grand League

INDWU19 vs NZWU19 Dream11 Prediction

INDWU19 vs NZWU19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Izzy Gaze

Batters: Olivia Gain, Soumya Tiwari, Shikha Shalot

All-rounders: Hurley Gala, Soniya Mendhiya, Nensi Patel, Ashtuti Kumar

Bowlers: Parshavi Chopra, Amie Hucker, Sonam Yadav.

Poll : 0 votes