INDWU19 vs NZWU19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 3rd T20

India Women U19 (INDWU19) will take on New Zealand Women U19 (NZWU19) in the third game of a five-game T20 series at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai on Thursday (December 1). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the INDWU19 vs NZWU19 Dream11 fantasy prediction.
India are leading the series 2-0, having won both T20 games against New Zealand quite comfortably. New Zealand, meanwhile, will look forward to bounce back from the setback of losing the first two games and stay alive in the series.
INDWU19 vs NZWU19 Match Details
The third T20 of the New Zealand Women U19 tour of India will be played on December 1 at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai at 1:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section here.
Match: INDWU19 vs NZWU19, New Zealand Women U19 tour of India, 3rd T20
Date and Time: December 1, 2022; 1:00 pm IST
Venue: Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai
INDWU19 vs NZWU19 Pitch Report
The track at the Bandra Kurla Complex is a well-balanced one and conducive to both bowlers and batters. Batters will have to bide some time in the middle before playing big shots. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score here being 131.
Last Match (this tournament)
Matches won by batting first: 1
Matches won by bowling first: 1
Average first innings score: 131
Average second innings score: 90
INDWU19 vs NZWU19 Form Guide (Last 2 matches)
India Women U19: W-W
New Zealand Women U19: L-L
INDWU19 vs NZWU19 probable playing XIs for today’s match
INDWU19 Injury/Team News
No major injury updates
INDWU19 Probable Playing XI
Hrishita Niladri Basu, Soumya Tiwari, Shweta Sehrawat, Shikha Shalot, Hurley Gala, Soniya Mendhiya, Archana Devi, G Trisha, Sonam Yadav, Tithas Sadhu, Falak Nazir Naz
NZWU19 Injury/Team News
No major injury updates
NZWU19 Probable Playing XI
Izzy Gaze, Olivia Gain, Abigale Gerken, Anna Browning, Prue Catton, Emily Brosnahan, Ashtuti Kumar, Makayla Templeton, Amie Hucker, Ocean Bartlett, Kayley Knight
INDWU19 vs NZWU19 Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Izzy Gaze (2 matches, 17 run, Strike Rate 65.38)
Gaze is a safe bet for the wicketkeeper position, having consistently contributed with the bat in the middle order. She has scored 17 runs in two games at a strike rate of 65.38.
Top Batter pick
G Trisha (2 matches, 44 runs, Strike Rate: 125.71)
Trisha has been phenomenal with the bat in both games so far, scoring 44 runs at a strike rate of 125.71. She has also scalped one wicket.
Top All-rounder pick
Hurley Gala (2 matches, 13 runs and 6 wickets, Strike Rate: 185.71 and Economy Rate: 5.14)
Gala is an interesting all-round option. She has scored 13 runs and picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 5.14 in two games.
Top Bowler pick
Amie Hucker (2 matches, 4 wickets and 12 runs, Economy Rate: 6.86 and Strike Rate: 54.55)
Hucker has looked promising with the ball, scalping four wickets in two games. She will be given the responsibility of hunting a few crucial scalps on Thursday.
INDWU19 vs NZWU19 match captain and vice-captain choices
Hurley Gala
In two games, Gala has scored 13 runs and picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 5.14. She could be a brilliant captaincy pick.
G Trisha
Trisha is a quality all-rounder who can provide you with some valuable fantasy points with both bat and ball. She has scored 44 runs in two games at a strike rate of 125.71 and picked up one wicket too.
Five Must-picks with players stats for INDWU19 vs NZWU19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Hurley Gala 13 runs and 6 wickets in 2 matches
Amie Hucker 12 runs and 4 wickets in 2 matches
Soumya Tiwari 83 runs in 2 matches
Archana Devi 3 wickets in 1 match
Mannat Kashyap 3 wickets in 2 matches
INDWU19 vs NZWU19 match expert tips
Hurley Gala could prove to be a wise pick, as she can bowl economical spells and can chip away with wickets at regular intervals too.
Take your fantasy game to the next level. For more expert tips and suggestions on this INDWU19 vs NZWU19 match, click here.
INDWU19 vs NZWU19 Dream11 Prediction Team, 3rd T20, Head-to-Head League
INDWU19 vs NZWU19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League
Wicketkeeper: Izzy Gaze
Batters: Soumya Tiwari, G Trisha, Abigale Gerken
All-rounders: Hurley Gala, Soniya Mendhiya, Archana Devi, Ashtuti Kumar
Bowlers: Amie Hucker, Kayley Knight, Mannat Kashyap
INDWU19 vs NZWU19 Dream11 Prediction Team, 3rd T20, Grand League
INDWU19 vs NZWU19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Hrishita Niladri Basu
Batters: G Trisha, Abigale Gerken, Paige Loggenberg, Shweta Sehrawat
All-rounders: Flora Devonshire, Soniya Mendhiya, Hurley Gala
Bowlers: Mannat Kashyap, Amie Hucker, Sonam Yadav.