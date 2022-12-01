INDWU19 vs NZWU19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 3rd T20

India Women U19 (INDWU19) will take on New Zealand Women U19 (NZWU19) in the third game of a five-game T20 series at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai on Thursday (December 1). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the INDWU19 vs NZWU19 Dream11 fantasy prediction.

India are leading the series 2-0, having won both T20 games against New Zealand quite comfortably. New Zealand, meanwhile, will look forward to bounce back from the setback of losing the first two games and stay alive in the series.

INDWU19 vs NZWU19 Match Details

The third T20 of the New Zealand Women U19 tour of India will be played on December 1 at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai at 1:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section here.

Match: INDWU19 vs NZWU19, New Zealand Women U19 tour of India, 3rd T20

Date and Time: December 1, 2022; 1:00 pm IST

Venue: Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai

INDWU19 vs NZWU19 Pitch Report

The track at the Bandra Kurla Complex is a well-balanced one and conducive to both bowlers and batters. Batters will have to bide some time in the middle before playing big shots. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score here being 131.

Last Match (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 131

Average second innings score: 90

INDWU19 vs NZWU19 Form Guide (Last 2 matches)

India Women U19: W-W

New Zealand Women U19: L-L

INDWU19 vs NZWU19 probable playing XIs for today’s match

INDWU19 Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

INDWU19 Probable Playing XI

Hrishita Niladri Basu, Soumya Tiwari, Shweta Sehrawat, Shikha Shalot, Hurley Gala, Soniya Mendhiya, Archana Devi, G Trisha, Sonam Yadav, Tithas Sadhu, Falak Nazir Naz

NZWU19 Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

NZWU19 Probable Playing XI

Izzy Gaze, Olivia Gain, Abigale Gerken, Anna Browning, Prue Catton, Emily Brosnahan, Ashtuti Kumar, Makayla Templeton, Amie Hucker, Ocean Bartlett, Kayley Knight

INDWU19 vs NZWU19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Izzy Gaze (2 matches, 17 run, Strike Rate 65.38)

Gaze is a safe bet for the wicketkeeper position, having consistently contributed with the bat in the middle order. She has scored 17 runs in two games at a strike rate of 65.38.

Top Batter pick

G Trisha (2 matches, 44 runs, Strike Rate: 125.71)

Trisha has been phenomenal with the bat in both games so far, scoring 44 runs at a strike rate of 125.71. She has also scalped one wicket.

Top All-rounder pick

Hurley Gala (2 matches, 13 runs and 6 wickets, Strike Rate: 185.71 and Economy Rate: 5.14)

Gala is an interesting all-round option. She has scored 13 runs and picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 5.14 in two games.

Top Bowler pick

Amie Hucker (2 matches, 4 wickets and 12 runs, Economy Rate: 6.86 and Strike Rate: 54.55)

Hucker has looked promising with the ball, scalping four wickets in two games. She will be given the responsibility of hunting a few crucial scalps on Thursday.

INDWU19 vs NZWU19 match captain and vice-captain choices

Hurley Gala

In two games, Gala has scored 13 runs and picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 5.14. She could be a brilliant captaincy pick.

G Trisha

Trisha is a quality all-rounder who can provide you with some valuable fantasy points with both bat and ball. She has scored 44 runs in two games at a strike rate of 125.71 and picked up one wicket too.

Five Must-picks with players stats for INDWU19 vs NZWU19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Hurley Gala 13 runs and 6 wickets in 2 matches

Amie Hucker 12 runs and 4 wickets in 2 matches

Soumya Tiwari 83 runs in 2 matches

Archana Devi 3 wickets in 1 match

Mannat Kashyap 3 wickets in 2 matches

INDWU19 vs NZWU19 match expert tips

Hurley Gala could prove to be a wise pick, as she can bowl economical spells and can chip away with wickets at regular intervals too.

Take your fantasy game to the next level. For more expert tips and suggestions on this INDWU19 vs NZWU19 match, click here.

INDWU19 vs NZWU19 Dream11 Prediction Team, 3rd T20, Head-to-Head League

INDWU19 vs NZWU19 Dream11 Prediction

INDWU19 vs NZWU19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Izzy Gaze

Batters: Soumya Tiwari, G Trisha, Abigale Gerken

All-rounders: Hurley Gala, Soniya Mendhiya, Archana Devi, Ashtuti Kumar

Bowlers: Amie Hucker, Kayley Knight, Mannat Kashyap

INDWU19 vs NZWU19 Dream11 Prediction Team, 3rd T20, Grand League

INDWU19 vs NZWU19 Dream11 Prediction

INDWU19 vs NZWU19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Hrishita Niladri Basu

Batters: G Trisha, Abigale Gerken, Paige Loggenberg, Shweta Sehrawat

All-rounders: Flora Devonshire, Soniya Mendhiya, Hurley Gala

Bowlers: Mannat Kashyap, Amie Hucker, Sonam Yadav.

Poll : 0 votes