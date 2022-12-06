INDWU19 vs NZWU19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 5th T20

India Women U19 will take on New Zealand Women U19 in the fifth game of a five-game T20 series at the Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai on Tuesday, December 6.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the INDWU19 vs NZWU19 Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

India Women U19 have won all four of the previous T20s against New Zealand Women U19 quite comfortably. Players like Soumya Tiwari and Trisha played key roles in all the matches.

New Zealand Women U19, on the other hand, will be looking forward to ending the series on a high note by winning this match. Amie Hucker and Abigale Gerken can play key roles for New Zealand Women U19 in this upcoming match.

INDWU19 vs NZWU19 Match Details

The fifth T20 of the New Zealand Women U19 tour of India will be played in December 6 at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. The match is set to take place at 1:00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

INDWU19 vs NZWU19, New Zealand Women U19 tour of India, 5th T20

Date and Time: 6 December, 2022, 1:00 pm IST

Venue: Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai

INDWU19 vs NZWU19 Pitch Report

The track at the Bandra Kurla Complex is well-balanced and conducive to both bowlers and batters. Batters will have to bide some time in the middle before playing big shots. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score here being 130.

Last 4 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 130

Average second innings score: 110

INDWU19 vs NZWU19 Form Guide (Last 4 matches)

India Women U19: W-W-W-W

New Zealand Women U19: L-L-L-L

INDWU19 vs NZWU19 probable playing 11s for today’s match

INDWU19 Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

INDWU19 Probable Playing 11

Hrishita Niladri Basu, Soumya Tiwari, Shweta Sehrawat, Shikha Shalot, Hurley Gala, Soniya Mendhiya, Archana Devi, G Trisha, Sonam Yadav, Tithas Sadhu, Falak Nazir Naz.

NZWU19 Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

NZWU19 Probable Playing 11

Izzy Gaze, Olivia Gain, Abigale Gerken, Anna Browning, Prue Catton, Emily Brosnahan, Ashtuti Kumar, Makayla Templeton, Amie Hucker, Ocean Bartlett, Kayley Knight.

INDWU19 vs NZWU19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Abigale Gerken (4 matches: 40 runs, Strike Rate: 66.67)

Gerken is a safe bet for the wicket-keeper's position, having consistently contributed with the bat in the middle order. She has scored 40 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 66.67.

Top Batter pick

G Trisha (4 matches, 115 runs, and two wickets, Strike Rate: 119.79 and Economy Rate: 8.25)

Trisha has been phenomenal with the bat in the last couple of matches, scoring 115 runs at a strike rate of 119.79. She has also picked up two wickets in four matches.

Top All-rounder pick

Hurley Gala (3 matches, 13 runs, and seven wickets, Strike Rate: 162.50 and Economy Rate: 4.56)

Gala will be an interesting all-rounder option. She has scored 13 runs while picking up seven wickets at an economy rate of 4.56 in three matches.

Top Bowler pick

Kayley Knight (4 matches, 8 wickets, and 19 runs, Economy Rate: 6.55 and Strike Rate: 111.76)

Knight has looked promising with the ball, scalping eight wickets in four matches. She will be given the responsibility of hunting a few crucial scalps on Tuesday.

INDWU19 vs NZWU19 match captain and vice-captain choices

Hurley Gala

Gala has scored 13 runs while picking up seven wickets at an economy rate of 4.56. She could be a brilliant pick for the captaincy spot in your fantasy team.

Nensi Patel

Nensi can provide you with some valuable fantasy points with both the bat and ball. She has scored 26 runs in three matches, while also picking up two wickets.

5 Must-picks with players stats for INDWU19 vs NZWU19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Kayley Knight 19 runs and 8 wickets in 4 matches

Mannat Kashyap 8 wickets in 3 matches

Hurley Gala 13 runs and 7 wickets in 3 matches

G Trisha 115 runs and 2 wickets in 4 matches

Soumya Tiwari 106 runs in 4 matches

INDWU19 vs NZWU19 match expert tips

Kayley Knight could prove to be a good budget pick as she can bowl economical spells and can chip away with wickets at regular intervals as well.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this INDWU19 vs NZWU19 match, click here!

INDWU19 vs NZWU19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 5th T20, Head to Head League

INDWU19 vs NZWU19 Dream11 Prediction

INDWU19 vs NZWU19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Abigale Gerken

Batters: Soumya Tiwari, G Trisha, Shweta Sehrawat

All-rounders: Hurley Gala, Soniya Mendhiya, Archana Devi, Nensi Patel

Bowlers: Natasha Codyre, Kayley Knight, Mannat Kashyap.

INDWU19 vs NZWU19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 5th T20, Grand League

INDWU19 vs NZWU19 Dream11 Prediction

INDWU19 vs NZWU19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Hrishita Niladri Basu

Batters: G Trisha, Olivia Gain, Shweta Sehrawat

All-rounders: Nensi Patel, Soniya Mendhiya, Hurley Gala, Ashtuti Kumar

Bowlers: Kayley Knight, Parshavi Chopra, Mannat Kashyap.

