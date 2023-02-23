INO vs DYPA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for DY Patil T20 Cup, Match 1

Indian Oil (INO) will lock horns with DY Patil Group A (DYPA) in the first match of the DY Patil T20 Cup on Thursday, February 23. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the INO vs DYPA Dream11 fantasy prediction, fantasy cricket tips, today's playing XIs and the pitch report.

This is the first match of the DY Patil T20 Cup 2023. Indian Oil and DY Patil Group A will be playing the opening match and will look to get off to a winning start.

INO vs DYPA Match Details

The first match of the DY Patil T20 Cup 2023 will be played on February 23 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai at 11.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section.

Match: INO vs DYPA, DY Patil T20 Cup, Match 1

Date and Time: February 23, 2023, 11.00 pm IST

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

INO vs DYPA Pitch Report

The pitch at the DY Patil Sports Academy will be good for batting. But as the game progresses, the slower bowlers will start having an impact on the match.

INO vs DYPA Probable Playing XIs for today's match

INO Team/Injury News

No major injury updates

INO Probable Playing XI

Aditya Tare (wk), Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane, Siddhesh Lad, Ricky Bhui, Rohan Raje, Atit Seth, Rahul Sawant, Aamir Gani, and Junaid Khan-III.

DYPA Team/Injury News

No major injury updates

DYPA Probable Playing XI

Yogesh Takawale (wk), Abdul Samad, Suyash Prabhudessai, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tewatia, Venkatesh Iyer, Divyang Hinganekar, Ayaz Khan, Iqbal Abulla, Karn Sharma, and Jitendra Paliwal.

INO vs DYPA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Aditya Tare

Aditya Tare has the ability to be an enforcer in the middle and later overs. His ability to use the long handle makes him the best wicketkeeper pick for this match.

Batter

Prithvi Shaw

The young Indian opener has been in great form recently. Prithvi Shaw will be looking to translate his good form into this tournament. He has the ability to play with positivity from the very beginning of the innings and this makes him the best pick from the batters category for this match.

All-rounder

Venkatesh Iyer

The all-rounder has the ability to be useful with both the bat and the ball. The biggest advantage is that Iyer can contribute with the bat both in the top and the middle order. His dynamism makes Iyer the best all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler

Iqbal Abdulla

The left-arm spinner has the ability to pick up wickets in the middle overs and change the course of any match. Abdullah can also create pressure while being economical and this makes him the best bowler pick for the match.

INO vs DYPA Match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw has international experience behind him. He is also rearing up to perform big in all the chances that he gets and hence will be a great pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane is an experienced campaigner and will be looking to play a significant role in the tournament just ahead of the mega event called IPL. So, Rahane might turn out to be a crucial pick for the match.

Five Must-picks for INO vs DYPA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Prithvi Shaw

Ajinkya Rahane

Venkatesh Iyer

Rahul Tewatia

Yashasvi Jaiswal

INO vs DYPA match expert tips

The pitch will be good for both batting and bowling. All-rounders who can impact the match with both the bat and the ball would be great picks for the match.

INO vs DYPA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Aditya Tare

Batters: Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Priyam Garg, S Prabhudessai

All-rounders: Rahul Tewatia, S Lad, Venkatesh Iyer

Bowlers: I Abdulla, Karn Sharma, A Sheth

INO vs DYPA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Aditya Tare, Y Takawale

Batters: Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Y Jaiswal, S Prabhudessai

All-rounders: Rahul Tewatia, Venkatesh Iyer

Bowlers: I Abdulla, Karn Sharma, A Sheth

