IR-W vs AU-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 4th T20I - July 21st, 2022

The ongoing Women’s T20I Tri-Series 2022 features Ireland, Australia and Pakistan. This series will serve as a preparation ground for these teams ahead of the all-important Commonwealth Games 2022, starting July 28 in Birmingham.

Ireland Women are up against Australia Women in the fourth T20I of the series at the Bready Cricket Club in Bready, Northern Ireland on Thursday.

After an opening defeat against Australia Women already, the Irish Women lost to Pakistan Women as well in their next game. They failed to chase down a total of 97 runs and are in a must-win situation now.

Australia Women’s first match was washed out due to rain. They won their next game against Ireland Women comfortably by nine wickets and will be keen to carry on their winning run in this match as well.

Going into the fourth T20I of the Women’s T20I Tri-Series 2022 between Ireland Women and Australia Women, here's a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

England Women's Academy v Ireland (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

Gaby Lewis showed good form with the bat in the previous game against Pakistan Women. She scored 47 runs where all the other Irish batters failed to get themselves going.

Lewis has been a top performer for them in the recent past and has delivered consistently with the willow in hand. She has enough experience in the format, having played 53 T20Is and scored 1154 runs with a high-score of an unbeaten 105.

The 21-year-old will be eager to make a vital contribution once again in an important game for her side.

#2 Beth Mooney

Ireland Women v Australia Women - T20I Tri-Series Fixture (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

Beth Mooney has been a seasoned campaigner for Australia Women and has been a consistent run-getter over the years. In their second game against the Irish Women, she scored an unbeaten 45 which included four fours and a six at a strike-rate of 136.36.

The 28-year-old has played 63 T20Is and has scored 1694 runs at an average of 37.64 with a top score of an unbeaten 117. She is a versatile batter and is one of the mainstays for her side. Mooney is certainly a player to watch out for.

#1 Alana King

Ireland Women v Australia Women - T20I Tri-Series Fixture (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

Alana King is the leading wicket-taker for Australia Women in this Tri-Series so far. She has picked up six wickets from two matches at an astonishing average of 2.83 and a strike-rate of 5.0.

The 26-year-old returned with figures of 3/8 in their first game against Pakistan Women. She backed up her performance with figures of 3/9 from her four overs against Ireland Women and also bagged the 'Player of the Match’ award for the same.

The leg-spinner is in her initial days in international cricket but has already made early in-roads with her impressive performances. She is a must-pick for your Dream11 team for this contest.

LIVE POLL Q. Beth Mooney to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes so far