IR-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches

The seventh game of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup warm-up matches will see Ireland Women (SL-W) squaring off against Australia Women (IR-W) at Stellenbosch University 1 on Wednesday, February 8. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IR-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Ireland posed a tough challenge to Sri Lanka in their first warm-up match. Despite playing good cricket, they lost the match by just two runs. The team will be looking to continue with their good form and punch above their weight against the tournament favorites Australia.

Australia, on the other hand, showed why they are considered a notch above all others in their first warm-up match against India. Though they struggled while batting and managed to score only 129 runs in their 20 overs, they bundled out India for just 85 runs to win the match by 44 runs.

IR-W vs AU-W Match Details

The seventh match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup warm-up will be played on February 8 at Stellenbosch University 1 in Stellenbosch. The game is set to take place at 1.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: IR-W vs AU-W, Match 7, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches

Date and Time: February 8, 2023, 1.30 pm IST

Venue: Stellenbosch University 1, Stellenbosch

IR-W vs AU-W Pitch Report

The pitch at Stellenbosh University in Stellenbosch has been very good for batting. In the last match that was played here between England and South Africa, a total of 475 runs were scored in 40 overs for the loss of 16 wickets.

IR-W vs AU-W Probable Playing XI

IR-W Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

Ireland Women Probable Playing XI

Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany (c), Eimear Richardson, Louise Little, Mary Waldron, Arlene Kelly, Leah Paul, and Sophie McMahon.

AU-W Team/Injury News

No major updates.

Australia Women Probable Playing XI

Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Heather Graham, Georgia Wareh, and Jess Jonassen.

IR-W vs AU-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Beth Mooney

Beth Mooney opens the batting for Australia and is a very dependable batter. She can plan her innings and play a significant role in the team's batting. Mooney is the best wicketkeeper pick for this match.

Batter

Gaby Lewis

Gaby Lewis is among the runs and adds stability to the top-order of the Irish team. Lewis can tackle all sorts of bowling and will be a good pick for the match.

All-rounder

Ellyse Perry

Ellyse Perry is the most well-accomplished all-rounder among the options available for the match. She can influence the course of a match with both the bat and the ball. Perry is the best all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler

Darcie Brown

Darcie Brown ran through the Indian top-order in the previous match. Her ability to swing the new cherry makes her a brilliant choice for the match.

IR-W vs AU-W Match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Ellyse Perry

Ellyse Perry can be very lethal with the new ball and can also be effective with the bat in the middle-order. Her ability to contribute with both the bat and the ball makes the all-rounder a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Laura Delany

Laura Delany did a fine job with the ball in the previous match. She also held the batting together while they were chasing. Her all-round abilities makes Delany a great captain or vice-captain choice for the match.

Five Must-Picks for IR-W vs AU-W

Ellyse Perry

Laura Delany

Darcie Brown

Gaby Lewis

Beth Mooney

IR-W vs AU-W Match Expert Tips

Ashleigh Gardner could be a very crucial pick. She is a good spinner and can be very effective on the slow and tiring tracks of South Africa.

IR-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-Head

Wicketkeeper: Beth Mooney

Batters: Meg Lanning, Tahlia McGrath, Gaby Lewis

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Laura Delany

Bowlers: Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, G Wareham, Darcie Brown

IR-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Beth Mooney

Batters: Meg Lanning, Tahlia McGrath, Gaby Lewis

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Laura Delany

Bowlers: Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, G Wareham, Darcie Brown

