IR-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ireland Women’s T20I Tri-Series 2022 Match 4

Ireland Women (IR-W) will take on Australia Women (AU-W) in the fourth match of the Ireland Women’s T20I Tri-Series 2022 at the Bready Cricket Club, Bready, Northern Ireland on Thursday.

Ireland Women have played two matches and have lost both games by a huge margin. They are currently at the bottom of the points table.

However, Australia Women were in a dominant position in the first game against Pakistan Women before rain played spoilsport. But they thrashed Ireland Women in their second game.

IR-W vs AU-W Probable Playing 11 today

Ireland Women: Rebecca Stokell, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany (c), Rachel Delaney, Mary Waldron (wk), Arlene Kelly, Leah Paul, Ava Canning, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Nicola Carey, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Match Details

Match: IR-W vs AU-W

Date & Time: July 21, 2022, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Bready Cricket Club, Bready, Northern Ireland

Pitch Report

This hasn't been a very high-scoring tournament so far. The track at the Bready Cricket Club is a decent one to bat on. However, there is something in it for the bowlers as well. The pacers might get some movement early on and there could be some turn for the spinners.

Today’s IR-W vs AU-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Alyssa Healy has batted just once in this competition but she has the ability to get big runs at the top of the order and she can score at a rapid rate.

Batters

Beth Mooney looked solid in the last game as she scored 45 off 33 balls in a knock that included four fours and a six.

All-rounders

Ashleigh Gardner has bowled well and has taken two wickets with the ball. She can also be destructive with the bat.

Laura Delany is in good form with the ball and has picked up two wickets. She can be effective with the bat as well.

Bowlers

Alana King is in magnificent bowling form and has returned with six wickets at an economy rate of 3.40.

Top 5 best players to pick in IR-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Alana King (AU-W): 212 points

Ashleigh Gardner (AU-W): 92 points

Laura Delany (IR-W): 73 points

Beth Mooney (AU-W): 65 points

Gaby Lewis (IR-W): 62 points

Important stats for IR-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Alana King: Six wickets

Beth Mooney: 45 runs

Ashleigh Gardner: Two wickets

Laura Delany: Two wickets

Gaby Lewis: 47 runs

IR-W vs AU-W Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Ireland Women vs Australia Women - Ireland Women’s T20I Tri-Series 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, Gaby Lewis, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Ava Canning

Captain: Alana King Vice-captain: Beth Mooney

Dream11 Team for Ireland Women vs Australia Women - Ireland Women’s T20I Tri-Series 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Ashleigh Gardner, Laura Delany, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Arlene Kelly, Ava Canning

Captain: Ashleigh Gardner Vice-captain: Gaby Lewis

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far