IR-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ireland Women vs Australia Women 2023, 1st ODI

The first ODI match of the Australia Women vs Ireland Women series will see Ireland Women (IR-W) square off against Australia Women (AU-W) at the Castle Avenue in Dublin on Sunday, July 23. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IR-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Australia Women lost their last ODI series against England Women 2-1 and would try to make a strong comeback in this series. Ireland Women, on the other hand, lost their last series against West Indies Women 2-0.

Given their pedigree, Australia Women are expected to win the upcoming encounter.

IR-W vs AU-W Match Details

The first ODI match of the Australia Women vs Ireland Women series will be played from July 23 at the Castle Avenue in Dublin. The game is set to start at 3:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IR-W vs AU-W, 1st ODI

Date and Time: July 23 2023, 3:30 pm IST

Venue: Castle Avenue, Dublin

Pitch Report

The pitch at Castle Avenue in Dublin looks good for both batters and bowlers. Bowlers, especially pacers, are expected to find a lot of assistance in the initial overs. Spinners will play an important role in getting wickets in the middle phase of the innings.

The last women's ODI match played on this pitch was between Ireland Women and South Africa Women in 2022, where a total of 367 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

IR-W vs AU-W Form Guide

IR-W - Will be playing their first match of the series.

AU-W - Will be playing their first match of the series.

IR-W vs AU-W Probable Playing XI

IR-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Amy Hunter (wk), Gaby Lewis, Rebecca Stokell, Laura Delany ©, Orla Prendergast, Arlene Kelly, Leah Paul, Louise Little, Georgina Dempsey, Ava Canning, Cara Murray

AU-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Alyssa Healy ©, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahila McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Darcie Brown, Alana King

IR-W vs AU-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Healy

A Healy is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. B Mooney is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

E Perry

G Lewis and E Perry are the top batter options for today's Dream11 team. P Litchfield played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Gardner

L Delany and A Gardner are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will be playing maximum overs during the middle phase of the match. T McGrath is another good all-rounder pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

J Jonassen

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are G Wareham and J Jonassen. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A King is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

IR-W vs AU-W match captain and vice-captain choices

A Gardner

A Gardner will bat in the middle order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

E Perry

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can pick E Perry as she will bat in the top order and will also bowl a few overs. You can make her the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for IR-W vs AU-W, 1st ODI

A Gardner

L Delany

A Healy

J Jonassen

E Perry

Ireland Women vs Australia Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Ireland Women vs Australia Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Healy, B Mooney

Batters: E Perry, G Lewis

All-rounders: A Gardner, T McGrath, L Delany, O Prendergast

Bowlers: J Jonassen, G Wareham, A King

Ireland Women vs Australia Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Healy

Batters: E Perry, P Litchfield

All-rounders: A Gardner, T McGrath, L Delany, O Prendergast, A Kelly

Bowlers: J Jonassen, G Wareham, A King