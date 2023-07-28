IR-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Ireland Women vs Australia Women 2023, 3rd ODI

The third ODI of the Australia Women vs Ireland Women seires will see Ireland (IR-W) square off against Australia (AU-W) at the Castle Avenue in Dublin on Friday, July 28. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the IR-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Australia lead the series 1-0. They comfortably won the last game by 153 runs. Ireland will give it their all to win the game, but Australia are expected to prevail.

IR-W vs AU-W Match Details

The 3rd ODI of the Australia Women vs Ireland Women series will be played from July 28 at the Castle Avenue in Dublin at 3:15 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: IR-W vs AU-W, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: July 28, 2023; 3:15 pm IST

Venue: Castle Avenue, Dublin

Pitch Report

The pitch at Castle Avenue in Dublin looks good for both batters and bowlers. Bowlers, especially pacers are expected to find a lot of assistance in the initial overs.

Spinners will play a key role in getting wickets in the middle phase of the innings. The last Women's ODI here between Ireland and Australia saw 489 runs scored for the loss of 17 wickets.

IR-W vs AU-W Form Guide

IR-W - L

AU-W - W

IR-W vs AU-W Probable Playing XIs

IR-W

No injury update

Amy Hunter (wk), Gaby Lewis, Rebecca Stokell, Laura Delany (C), Orla Prendergast, Arlene Kelly, Leah Paul, Georgina Dempsey, Ava Canning, Cara Murray, Mary Waldron

AU-W

No injury update

Alyssa Healy (C), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahila McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Darcie Brown, Kim Gatth

IR-W vs AU-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Healy

Healy is the best wicketkeeper pick, as she bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She's expected to play well here. B Mooney is another good pick.

Batters

E Perry

T McGrath and Perry are the top batter options. G Lewis played well in the last series, so she's also a good pick.

All-rounders

A Gardner

A Sutherland and Gardner are the best all-rounder picks, as they bowl during the middle phase of games. O Prendergast is another good all-rounder pick.

Bowlers

G Wareham

The top bowler picks are G Wareham and J Jonassen. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. G Dempsey is another good pick.

IR-W vs AU-W match captain and vice-captain choices

A Gardner

Gardner bats in the middle order and also completes her quota of overs, making her a safe captaincy pick. She's expected to play a key role here. She smashed 65 runs and took a wicket in the last game.

E Perry

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Perry the captain or vice-captain. as she bats in the top order and also bowls a few overs. You could make her the captain of the grand league teams. She smashed 91 runs in the last game.

Five must-picks for IR-W vs AU-W, 3rd ODI

A Gardner

G Wareham

T McGrath

J Jonassen

E Perry

Ireland Women vs Australia Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Ireland Women vs Australia Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: B Mooney

Batters: E Perry, G Lewis, T McGrath

All-rounders: A Gardner, A Sutherland, O Prendergast

Bowlers: J Jonassen, G Wareham, C Murray, G Dempsey

Ireland Women vs Australia Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Hunter, A Healy

Batters: E Perry, G Lewis, T McGrath

All-rounders: A Gardner

Bowlers: J Jonassen, G Wareham, C Murray, G Dempsey, K Garth