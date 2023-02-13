IR-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, Match 6

The sixth match of the ICC T20 Women's World Cup 2023 will see Ireland Women (IR-W) take on England Women (EN-W) at Boland Park in Paarl on Monday, February 13. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IR-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction.

England started their T20 World Cup campaign in fine fashion, making light work of the West Indies. The likes of Sophie Ecclestone and Nat Sciver stood out with the ball and bat and England will be keen to sustain their form deep into the tournament.

Ireland, meanwhile, had a brilliant build-up to the T20 World Cup, beating Australia in a warm-up game. They have a youthful side with the likes of Gaby Lewis and Orla Prendergast capable of winning games singlehandedly.

With both teams eyeing a big win, a cracker of a contest beckons in Paarl.

IR-W vs EN-W Match Details, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Ireland Women and England Women will lock horns in the sixth match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The game is set to take place at 6:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IR-W vs EN-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Match 6

Date and Time: 13th February 2023, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Boland Park, Paarl

Live Streaming: Hotstar

IR-W vs EN-W pitch report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Match 6

The average first-innings score at Boland Park in this tournament reads 154, indicating a decent batting track. There has been enough help on offer for both spinners and pacers, who have accounted for 12 wickets apiece. The powerplay phase is crucial as well, with nearly 20 percent of the wickets falling in the first six overs. With the pitch expected to slow down, batting first is the preferred option.

Record at Boland Park in Women's T20 WC 2023

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average 1st-innings score: 154

Average 2nd-innings score: 112

IR-W vs EN-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Ireland Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for Ireland Women.

Ireland Women probable playing 11

Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany (c), Eimear Richardson, Leah Paul, Mary Waldron (wk), Arlene Kelly, Jane Maguire, Louise Little and Cara Murray.

England Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for England Women.

England Women probable playing 11

Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn and Kate Cross/Lauren Bell.

IR-W vs EN-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Amy Jones (81 matches, 1149 runs, Average: 21.27)

Amy Jones is an experienced campaigner who has done well for England in this format. She has 1149 runs at an average of 21.27 and is capable of batting at any position across the batting unit. If England were to bat first, Jones could be a brilliant pick for your IR-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Heather Knight (32(22) in the previous match vs West Indies Women)

Heather Knight had a good outing against the Windies, scoring 32 runs off just 22 balls. Heather also has a fine record in this format with 1506 runs at a strike rate of 119.42. With Knight capable of scoring quick runs in the middle order, she is a top pick for your IR-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Orla Prendergast (30 matches, 480 runs, 17 wickets)

Orla Prendergast is perhaps Ireland's best player in this format. She has 480 runs and 17 wickets in 30 matches and impressed in the warm-up fixtures against Australia and Ireland. Given her all-round skillset and recent form, Prendergast is a valuable pick for your IR-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Sarah Glenn (1/20 in the previous match vs West Indies Women)

Sarah Glenn has a brilliant record in T20I cricket, picking up 49 wickets in 42 matches at an average of 17.14. She had a fine outing against West Indies, conceding only 20 runs and picking one wicket. With Glenn also capable of scoring quick runs down the order, she is a must-have in your IR-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction team.

IR-W vs EN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Sophie Ecclestone

Sophie Ecclestone started her ICC T20 World Cup campaign in fine fashion, picking up three wickets against the Windies. Ecclestone has 89 wickets in 66 matches at an average of 15.93 in this format and is in fine form coming into the game. With Ecclestone likely to be used as a floater in the batting unit, she is a fantastic captaincy choice in your IR-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction team.

Sophia Dunkley

Sophia Dunkley showed signs of form in the previous game, scoring 34 runs in 18 balls. Dunkley has been a consistent performer in this format, with a strike rate of 117.60 holding her in good stead. With Dunkley due for a big score at the top of the order, she is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain of your IR-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IR-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Nat Sciver 40(30) in the previous match Sophia Dunkley 34(18) in the previous match Sophie Ecclestone 3/23 in the previous match Gaby Lewis 1441 runs in 64 matches Orla Prendergast 480 runs, 17 wickets in 30 matches

IR-W vs EN-W match expert tips (ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023)

Gaby Lewis is one of the best youngsters in the tournament with 1441 runs in 64 matches. She has ten scores of 50 or more with an average of 26.20 holding her in good stead. With Lewis looking in good touch against Australia and Sri Lanka in the warm-up matches, she could be a fine differential pick for your IR-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction team.

IR-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

IR-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones

Batters: Heather Knight, Gaby Lewis, Sophia Dunkley (c)

All-rounders: Katherine Brunt, Nat Sciver, Orla Prendergast

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone (vc), Sarah Glenn, Charlie Dean, Arlene Kelly

IR-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

IR-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction Team. Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Amy Hunter

Batters: Danielle Wyatt, Gaby Lewis (vc), Sophia Dunkley

All-rounders: Eimear Richardson, Laura Delany, Nat Sciver (c), Orla Prendergast

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell

