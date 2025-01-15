IR-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ireland Women tour of India 2024, 3rd ODI

The third ODI of the Ireland Women's tour of India 2024 will see Ireland Women (IR-W) face India Women (IN-W) at the Niranjan Shah Stadium Ground C in Rajkot on Wednesday, January 15. Ahead of the exciting match, here's everything you need to know about the IR-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

India Women have already won the ODI series and will now be looking forward to cleansweep the visitors. India Women made their best ODI score of 370 runs at a loss of 5 wickets in the 2nd ODI match. They won the match by 116 runs.

These two teams have played a total of 14 head-to-head matches. India Women have won all the matches.

IR-W vs IN-W Match Details

The 3rd ODI match of the Ireland Women tour of India 2024 will be played on January 15 at the Niranjan Shah Stadium Ground C in Rajkot. The game is set to take place at 11:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IR-W vs IN-W, 3rd ODI match

Date and Time: 15th January 2025, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Niranjan Shah Stadium Ground C, Rajkot

Pitch Report

The pitch at Niranjan Shah Stadium Ground C in Rajkot is good for batters. Fans can expect another high scoring fixture. The last match played at this venue was the 2nd ODI match between India Women and Ireland Women. A total of 624 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

IR-W vs IN-W Form Guide

IR-W - L L

IN-W - W W

IR-W vs IN-W Probable Playing XI

IR-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Sarah Forbes, Gaby Lewis (c), Una Raymond-Hoey, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Coulter Reilly (wk), Arlene Kelly, Georgina Dempsey, Freya Sargent, Aimee Maguire

IN-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Smriti Mandhana (c), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Tejal Hasabnis, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sayali Satghare, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra, Titas Sadhu

IR-W vs IN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Christina Coulter Reilly

Christina Coulter Reilly is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and can make the best use of powerplay overs. She smashed 80 runs in the last match. Richa Ghosh is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.

Batters

Smriti Mandhana

Gaby Lewis and Smriti Mandhana are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Smriti Mandhana will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She has smashed 114 runs in the last two matches. Jemimah Rodrigues is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

Pratika Rawal

Deepti Sharma and Pratika Rawal are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. Pratika Rawal has smashed 156 runs in the last two matches. Arlene Kelly is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

Priya Mishra

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Georgina Dempsey and Priya Mishra. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. Priya Mishra will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. She has taken 4 wickets in the last two matches. Titas Sadhu is another good bowler for today's match.

IR-W vs IN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Pratika Rawal

Pratika Rawal is in top notch form and performing well in every match. She will bowl some overs and bat in the top order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has smashed 156 runs in the last two matches.

Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana is another crucial pick from the India Women squad as she will bat in the top order and is in great form. She has smashed 114 runs in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for IR-W vs IN-W, 3rd ODI match

Smriti Mandhana

Deepti Sharma

Pratika Rawal

Jemimah Rodrigues

Gaby Lewis

Ireland Women vs India Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Ireland Women vs India Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: C Coulter Reilly

Batters: S Mandhana, G Lewis, H Deol, J Rodrigues

All-rounders: O Prendergast, D Sharma, P Rawal, A Kelly

Bowlers: T Sadhu, P Mishra

Ireland Women vs India Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: C Coulter Reilly, R Ghosh

Batters: S Mandhana, G Lewis, H Deol, J Rodrigues, L Paul

All-rounders: D Sharma, P Rawal, A Kelly

Bowlers: P Mishra

