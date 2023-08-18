IRE vs IND Dream11 prediction: 3 players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 1st T20I – August 18, 2023

India (IND) and Ireland (IRE) are set to cross swords in the first game of the three-match T20I series on Friday, August 18. The Village in Dublin will host the clash.

India recently lost to West Indies 3-2 in the five-match T20I series. They will now be looking to make amends in Ireland. Jasprit Bumrah has returned from injury and has been given the responsibility to lead the team. But Ireland are not expected to be pushovers in home conditions.

On that note, here are three players who can be picked for the captain or vice-captain role for your IRE vs IND Dream11 teams.

#3 Tilak Varma (IND) – 8.5 credits

IPL 2023: Qualifier 2 - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians

Tilak Varma made his debut for India in the T20I series against the West Indies and showed no signs of nervousness whatsoever. He should be picked in fantasy teams for the IRE vs IND match. In five T20Is thus far, the left-handed batter has notched 173 runs at an average of 57.66 and a strike-rate of 140.65. He also picked up a crucial wicket in the fifth and final T20I in Lauderhill.

#2 Curtis Campher (IRE) – 8.5 credits

England v Ireland - 3rd One Day International: Royal London Series

Curtis Campher is an effective all-rounder and should be picked in fantasy teams for the IRE vs IND match. With a hat-trick to his name in the T20 World Cup 2021, Campher has established himself as a dependable figure in the Ireland national team. In 32 T20I innings, he has scored 600 runs at an average of 24 and a strike-rate of 131 with three half-centuries.

#1 Arshdeep Singh (IND) – 8.5 credits

New Zealand v India - 3rd ODI

Arshdeep Singh has been a genuine wicket-taker for India in T20Is ever since he made his debut last year on the tour of England. Hence, fantasy users should pick him in their teams for the IRE vs IND match. In 31 matches, he has picked up 48 wickets at an economy rate of 8.52. He is also on the verge of becoming the fastest Indian pacer to 50 T20I wickets.

