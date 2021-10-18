IRE vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 World Cup 2021, Match 3

Ireland will take on the Netherlands in the third match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Before beginning their group stage campaign, Ireland played two warm-up matches. They defeated Papua New Guinea by eight wickets in the first match and also got the better of Bangladesh by 33 runs in the next game. Thus, there will be no shortage of confidence in the camp.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands were handed a 32-run defeat by Scotland in their first warm-up match. They bounced back strongly in the next game and defeated Oman by four runs.

IRE vs NED Probable Playing 11 Today

IRE XI

Lorcan Tucker, Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Gareth Delany, Kevin O’Brien, Simi Singh, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Andy McBrine

NED XI

Scott Edwards, Ben Cooper, Max O’Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Roelof Van Der Merwe, Pieter Seelar, Colin Ackerman, Ryan Ten Doeschate, Paul Van Meekeren, Timm Van Der Gugten, Logan Van Beek

Match Details

IRE vs NED, ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 3

Date and Time: 18th October, 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The track at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium is expected to be a balanced one but batters will need to get enough power on their shots to clear the longer boundaries. A score of 160 could prove to be par on this wicket.

Today’s IRE vs NED Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Scott Edwards has been in wonderful form with the bat and he can add a lot of points to your Dream11 Fantasy Side as a wicketkeeper-batter.

Batters

Paul Stirling is a legendary figure in Ireland Cricket and has been in incredible form over the last year or so. Stirling will be looking for a bright start to the campaign. The opener has a strike rate of 137.16 in T20I cricket. He should also be the first choice for your IRE vs NED Dream11 Fantasy Side.

All-rounders

Roelof van der Merwe is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He has scored 454 runs in T20I cricket and has also picked up 54 wickets.

Bowlers

Mark Adair is expected to lead the line with the ball for Ireland. He has a terrific record in T20I cricket and has picked up 45 wickets in 26 matches.

Timm van der Gugten will be key with the ball when it comes to the Netherlands side. He has 40 wickets to his name in the shortest format of the sport.

Top 5 best players to pick in IRE vs NED Dream11 prediction team

Paul Stirling (IRE)

Pieter Seelaar (NED)

Roelof van der Merwe (NED)

Mark Adair (IRE)

Andy Balbirnie (IRE)

Important stats for IRE vs NED Dream11 prediction team

Paul Stirling: 2495 runs in T20Is

Pieter Seelaar: 568 runs and 56 wickets in T20Is

Roelof van der Merwe: 454 runs and 54 wickets in T20Is

Mark Adair: 45 wickets in T20Is

Timm van der Gugten: 40 wickets in T20Is

IRE vs NED Dream11 Prediction Today

IRE vs NED Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Edwards, B Cooper, P Stirling, A Balbirnie, R ten Doeschate, P Seelaar, R van der Merwe, S Singh, T van der Gugten, C Young, M Adair

Captain: P Stirling, Vice-Captain: R van der Merwe

IRE vs NED Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Edwards, B Cooper, P Stirling, A Balbirnie, P Seelaar, R van der Merwe, S Singh, T van der Gugten, C Young, M Adair, J Little

Captain: S Singh, Vice-Captain: P Seelaar

