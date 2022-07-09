IRE vs NZ Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 1st ODI - July 10th, 2022

Ireland and New Zealand will battle against each other in the first ODI of the three-match series at The Village, Dublin on July 10, Sunday.

Ireland re-entered this format after six months as they last played ODIs in January 2022 against the West Indies. Ireland defeated the Caribbean in the West Indies in that series by 2-1. They will want to use that victory as inspiration against the Black Caps.

Meanwhile, New Zealand will be pretty confident entering this series as they defeated Netherlands 3-0 in ODIs in April and will want to continue their dominance in the white-ball format. Tom Latham will captain New Zealand in Kane Williamson’s absence.

Both sides have faced off four times in ODIs. New Zealand bagged victories in all four matches and Ireland will be aiming to bounce back and settle the score in this three-match ODI series.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as the captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the IRE v NZ contest.

#3 Andy McBrine (IRE)

England v Ireland - 2nd One Day International: Royal London Series

Andy McBrine is one of the all-rounders to watch out for in this ODI series. The experienced player will be batting up the order and will also bowl his 10-over quota. He is one of the exceptional choices to have as a multiplier in your fantasy XI.

Talking about his numbers, McBrine smacked 128 runs in three encounters against West Indies in their last ODI series at an average, of 64. He picked up 10 wickets on that tour, making him the leading wicket-taker of the series.

#2 Will Young (NZ)

England v New Zealand - Third LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Three New

Will Young smacked 224 runs at an average of 112 and a strike rate of 97 in three matches against the Netherlands in their most recent ODI series. Young will aim to continue his good batting form against the Irish side.

#1 Tom Latham (NZ)

New Zealand v Bangladesh - ODI Game 3

Black Caps skipper Tom Latham is one of the favorite choices in your fantasy XI when it comes to batting. Latham scored 171 runs from three innings against the Netherlands in the recent ODI series at an average of 171 and a strike rate of 113.

Interestingly, Tom Latham has played four matches in Ireland in this format and has scored 257 runs at an average of 64.25. He has a century and two half-centuries to his name in Ireland.

