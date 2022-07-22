IRE vs NZ Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 3rd T20I - July 22nd, 2022

Ireland (IRE) and New Zealand (NZ) will meet in the second T20I of the three-match series on Friday, July 22, at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast.

New Zealand, captained by Mitchell Santner, have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. In both games, the Black Caps bowlers have come to the party and rolled over the Irish batting without having to break much sweat.

In the second match, the Kiwis defeated the hosts by 88 runs. Michael Bracewell became the third New Zealand bowler to get a T20I hat-trick after fast bowlers Tim Southee and Jacob Oram.

Ahead of the third T20I, here are three players whom you can pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.

#3 Glenn Phillips

Glenn Phillips is currently the leading run-scorer of the T20I series, having scored 92 runs from two matches at an average of 92 and a strike rate of 135.29. He started the series with an unbeaten 69-run knock.

He scored 23 valuable runs lower down the order in the second game. If the right-hander finds his rhythm, the Irish bowlers may end up chasing leather again.

#2 Joshua Little

Joshua Little is currently the leading wicket-taker in the two-match T20I series. After picking up four wickets in the opening game on July 18, the left-arm got two scalps in the second match.

As far as Irish bowling is concerned, he has looked the best of the lot. If Ireland want to evade a series defeat, Little has to be on his mark right from the word go.

#1 Mark Adair

Mark Adair has been one of their most reliable cricketers over the last few months. He picked up two wickets in the first game and showed his utility. In the second match, he went wicketless but conceded only 28 runs in four overs.

Moreover, Adair is third on the list of leading run-scorers in the series and the highest among Ireland batters. In two games, he has scored 52 runs at a strike rate of 123.80.

