IRE vs NZ Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 1st T20I - July 18th, 2022

Ireland (IRE) and New Zealand (NZ) clash in the opening T20I of their three-match series on Monday, July 18, at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast.

Ireland lost the final ODI in what was a thrilling last-ball finish. They fell short by just one run while chasing a daunting target of 361 for the win. It was a disappointing ending as they also suffered a 3-0 whitewash, failing to win a single game in the series.

New Zealand, on the other hand, managed to win all three games in the ODI series. They posted a huge total of 360/6 on the board, batting first in the final match of the series. Their batting was up to their standards in this game and they will want to repeat the same in the T20I series as well.

Ireland are under pressure after three consecutive defeats despite playing good cricket. They have had positives to take away and will want to better their performance in the T20I series.

Both teams will want to start on a winning note and take an early lead as well. That said, here are three players whom you can pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the first T20I between the two sides.

New Zealand v Netherlands - 1st T20 (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

Martin Guptill is one of the most dangerous batters in the T20 format should he get going. He was the second-highest run-scorer for New Zealand in the ODI series with 166 runs from three innings at an average of 55.33.

Guptill scored 115 runs off 126 deliveries in the third ODI. His knock consisted of 15 fours and two sixes at a strike-rate of 91.27. He was also adjudged the "Player of the Match" for his match-winning century.

The right-hander has scored 3299 runs in T20I cricket from 112 matches at an average of 32.66 and a healthy strike-rate of 136.71. He is among the top run-scorers in this format across the world in international cricket.

England v Ireland - 3rd One Day International: Royal London Series (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

Paul Stirling failed to get going in the first two ODIs but showed his true potential in the third game as he scored 120 runs off just 103 deliveries with 14 fours and five sixes at a strike-rate of 116.5.

Stirling is an aggressive batter at the top and has a power game when it comes to his batting. He can take the game away from the opposition and will be key for Ireland in the T20I series.

The 31-year-old has scored 2820 runs from 104 T20I matches at an average of 29.68 and a strike-rate of 135.31. Stirling is one of the most experienced batters in Ireland’s line-up and they will bank on him to come good with the bat.

New Zealand v Australia - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final 2021 (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

Mitchell Santner is a crafty spinner and a smart operator with the ball. He picked up three wickets in the third ODI and claimed a total of five wickets from two matches at an average of 20.60 and an economy-rate of 5.15.

The left-arm spinner has accounted for a total of 66 wickets from 62 T20Is at an average of 22.95 with a strike-rate of 18.9 and an economy-rate of 7.27. Santner can also come in handy with the bat if needed and is an asset to any side in white-ball cricket. He is a crucial pick for your Dream11 fantasy side.

