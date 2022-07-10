IRE vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st ODI

The first ODI between New Zealand (NZ) and Ireland (IRE) is set to take place at the Village in Dublin on Sunday, July 10.

After a disappointing Test series against England, New Zealand will now shift their focus to the shorter formats, starting with a bout of ODI cricket against Ireland. While the big guns have been rested, the Kiwi squad still boasts a good blend of youth and experience. With a solid bowling attack to fall back on, New Zealand will start as the favorites. However, Ireland, in home conditions, are a tough nut to crack. They have a resourceful squad with a lot depending on the duo of Paul Stirling and Andy Balbirnie. With both teams keen to land the first blow in the series, an entertaining game of cricket beckons in Dublin.

IRE vs NZ Probable Playing 11 Today

NZ XI

Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham (c&wk), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson and Ish Sodhi.

IRE XI

Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Simi Singh, Andy McBrine, Joshua Little, Mark Adair and Craig Young.

Match Details

IRE vs NZ, 1st ODI

Date and Time: 10th July 2022, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: The Village, Dublin

Pitch Report

A competitive track is on the cards at the Village, with there being ample help for both the pacers and spinners. The batters will have to be wary of the new ball given the conditions on offer. As the match progresses, the pitch can slow down a touch and bring the spinners into play. Wickets in hand will be key, with 250-260 being a good total at the venue. Teams have preferred to bat first upon winning the toss here.

Today's IRE vs NZ Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Tom Latham: Tom Latham has been a consistent performer for New Zealand in their middle order, often scoring big runs at times of need. He is a good player of both pace and spin and adds decent value with his keeping skills as well. With Latham likely to bat in the top order in the absence of Kane Williamson, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Paul Stirling: Paul Stirling is perhaps Ireland's best white-ball batter with his record speaking for itself. He has been in decent form of late, scoring a heap of runs in the T20 Blast. With Stirling's ability to score big runs at the top of the order holding him in good stead, he can be a decent addition to your IRE vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Mitchell Santner: Mitchell Santner is one of the best all-rounders in this format, with his left-arm spin being key for New Zealand in the middle overs. While his batting ability adds depth to the side, it is his bowling that is likelier to have a greater impact on the outcome of the match. Given his skill-set and experience, he is another one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Josh Little: Josh Little has been Ireland's go-to bowler in the powerplay phase, swinging the new ball to good effect. While his left-arm angle presents a unique threat, his ability to generate extra bounce and pace should also come into play. Given the conditions on offer, Little is bound to be a good pick in your IRE vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in IRE vs NZ Dream11 prediction team

Andy Balbirnie (IRE)

Lockie Ferguson (NZ)

Martin Guptill (NZ)

Important stats for IRE vs NZ Dream11 prediction team

Tom Latham - 2995 runs in 105 ODI matches, Average: 35.65

Paul Stirling - 5047 runs in 135 ODI matches, Average: 38.82

Joshua Little - 30 wickets in 19 ODI matches, Average: 28.90

IRE vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today (1st ODI)

IRE vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Latham, Martin Guptill, Paul Stirling, Glenn Phillips, Harry Tector, Andy McBrine, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Mark Adair and Josh Little.

Captain: Martin Guptill. Vice-captain: Andy McBrine.

IRE vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Latham, Martin Guptill, Paul Stirling, Henry Nicholls, Andy Balbirnie, Andy McBrine, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Craig Young and Josh Little.

Captain: Martin Guptill. Vice-captain: Adam Milne.

