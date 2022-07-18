IRE vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st T20I

The first T20I between New Zealand (NZ) and Ireland (IRE) is set to take place at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on Monday, July 18.

Although New Zealand inflicted a series whitewash over Ireland in the ODIs, Andy Balbirnie and Co. ran the Kiwis close in every game. They will be eager to start the T20I series on a good note, with the likes of Paul Stirling and Harry Tector in fine form with the bat. However, New Zealand have a well-balanced roster in their midst with a good blend of youth and experience. With both teams looking evenly-matched on paper, a cracker of a game beckons in Belfast.

IRE vs NZ Probable Playing 11 Today

NZ XI

Martin Guptill, Finn Allen (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner and Ben Sears/Jacob Duffy.

IRE XI

Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Josh Little and Craig Young.

Match Details

IRE vs NZ, 1st T20I

Date and Time: 18th July 2022, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

Pitch Report

A competitive track beckons in Belfast with there being some help on offer for the bowlers. The new ball should do a bit early on, keeping the batters on their toes. The pitch should ease out as the match progresses, allowing for better strokeplay. There could be some turn available in the middle overs for the spinners, making for an intriguing contest. Teams have preferred to bat first at this venue, with 160-170 being a decent total at the venue.

Today's IRE vs NZ Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Finn Allen: Finn Allen is one of the most exciting batters in world cricket, capable of teeing off from ball one. He is known for his blistering knocks in the powerplay phase, holding him in good stead. With the Kiwi youngster showing signs of form in the ODI series, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Paul Stirling: Paul Stirling struck some form in the final ODI, scoring a big hundred, albeit in a losing cause. Stirling would be keen to continue his form in the shorter format as well, with his experience bound to come in handy. Given his record in the T20 format and ability to play both pace and spin well, Stirling is a fine addition to your IRE vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Michael Bracewell: Michael Bracewell was the player of the series in the ODIs, scoring 190 runs and picking up two wickets in three matches. He is likely to take up the second spinner's role in the T20Is as well, adding balance to the side. With Bracewell in fine form coming into the game, he is a handy pick in your IRE vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Mark Adair: Mark Adair is one of the best T20I bowlers in the world with a bowling strike rate of 14.21. He is capable of swinging the new ball to good effect and backing it up in the death overs with his ability to nail the yorker consistently. With Adair capable of scoring quick runs down the order as well, he can be backed to put in a good performance.

Top 3 best players to pick in IRE vs NZ Dream11 prediction team

Andy Balbirnie (IRE)

Mitchell Santner (NZ)

Finn Allen (NZ)

Important stats for IRE vs NZ Dream11 prediction team

Finn Allen- 156 runs in 6 T20I matches, SR: 190.24

Paul Stirling - 2820 runs in 104 T20I matches, SR: 135.32

Mark Adair - 62 wickets in 41 T20I matches, Average: 16.97

IRE vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today (1st T20I)

IRE vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 1st T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lorcan Tucker, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Lockie Ferguson and Blair Tickner.

Captain: Finn Allen. Vice-captain: Paul Stirling.

IRE vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 1st T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lorcan Tucker, Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Daryl Mitchell, Finn Allen, Mitchell Santner, Curtis Campher, Craig Young, Mark Adair, Lockie Ferguson and Blair Tickner.

Captain: Finn Allen. Vice-captain: Curtis Campher.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far